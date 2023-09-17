For the first time ever, 100+ countries sing together for Earth
The nonprofit music project DILI KI (https://diliki.com) just announced details about their new release "OnE".
OnE is a song with a message calling for all humanity to join forces in taking care of planet Earth.
The single was released both in stereo and in Spatial Audio / Dolby Atmos, and was mastered at Abbey Road Studios.
In this song, and for the first time ever, musicians from more than 100 different countries sing and play together, for an environmental cause.
In line with all their previous work, all profits from this recording will be donated to NGOs that actively work on cleaning and preserving Earth.
More information: https://diliki.com/one.
About Dili Ki
Dili Ki is a nonprofit music project that uses Music to raise awareness of Earth's life-threatening environmental problems and to create resources to combat them.
All profits from Dili Ki’s recordings are donated to selected NGOs that actively work on cleaning and preserving our planet.
The founder of DILI KI is music producer and engineer Roger Montejano. Roger is a member of the Grammy® Recording Academy, Latin Grammy® Recording Academy, Audio Engineering Society, Producers & Engineers Wing, and Sociedad General de Autores.
Roger Montejano
