XI Van Fleet interviews with Veterans for America First on her forthcoming book Mao's America: A Survivor’s Warning

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, September 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies , the official press of Veterans for Trump XI Van Fleet lived through the horrors of the Chinese Cultural Revolution as a schoolgirl. Forced to the countryside with other young Chinese for re-education after high school, she later escaped communism and found freedom and a new life in America.XI Van Fleet tours the country speaking on the dangers of communism and promoting her forthcoming book "Mao's America: A Survivor’s Warning". Recently in Georgia ,at a Turning Point USA event ,XI Van Fleet was the key note speaker where Donna and Stan Fitzgerald of VFAF Veterans for Trump were invited as special guests by Turning Point USA."When we listened to XI Van Fleet deliver her powerful story we knew we had to help promote this work and warning" said Stan Fitzgerald president of Veterans for Trump grassroots national.The book is due out in October and available for pre-order on all major book selling platforms.Former President Trump shared an interview featuring XI Van Fleet on his Truth Social PlatformThe Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669 The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

