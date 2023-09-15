REMINDER: State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Sept. 19 in Raleigh and by Teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center in Raleigh. The public may attend the meeting in person or listen online or by phone.

WHO: State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHAT: Meeting

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 2:20 p.m.

WHERE: Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center, 4400 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh and via WebEx

Meeting Agenda

Meeting-related documents will be available before the meeting here.

To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting: email Jennifer.Haynie@deq.nc.gov by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18.

To listen to the meeting via WebEx:

Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mef4a451dc188db18d8dff69a7d7089e4

Password: NCDWI

By Phone: 415.655.0003

Access Code: 2423 878 0447

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority