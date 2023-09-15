Submit Release
Author Shaneé Faustina DeWitt Releases War Strategies

Front cover for War Strategies: Fighting for your God-Ordained Spouse

Back cover for War Strategies: Fighting for your God-Ordained Spouse

Fighting for your God-Ordained Spouse

Jesus’ crucifixion was much more than a story of inspiration; but rather, a transformational experience, allowing me to see my past through the lenses of a resurrected Savior.”
— Shaneé Faustina DeWitt
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- God's Plan For Marriage May Seem Slow, But It Will Be Worth The Wait.

The content in this book will help you better understand God's purpose for marriage.

Author Shaneé Faustina DeWitt encourages readers to embrace the pressures of life, trusting that God is creating diamonds, in War Strategies: Fighting For Your God-Ordained Spouse ($14.49, paperback, 9781662885532; $6.99, e-book, 9781662885549; audiobook, 9781662885556).

When miss DeWitt met her God-ordained spouse, God prompted her to write and share her a letter with him. After reading her first letter, he told her, "never stop writing!" She hasn't. In this book, she shares stories from her life, inspiring readers to follow God faithfully and trust in His plan for their future.

“If I only inspire one (which I know there will be more) never to give up, to know & understand that though rough, they will make it through so long as God is their leader, then I’ve walked in purpose on purpose, glorifying & praising the Lord by speaking in spirit & truth,” said miss DeWitt.

Shaneé Faustina DeWitt, mother to three beautiful daughters, considers herself privileged to be afforded the opportunity to encourage, serve and support all denominations and ethnicities through Soul Tribe Ministries, led by her and her middle daughter, Sasha. When she is not homeschooling, studying or assisting her daughters with their businesses, miss DeWitt enjoys creative works, and especially spending time with family and friends.

War Strategies is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, apple ibooks, and barnesandnoble.com.

Shaneé Faustina DeWitt
Soul Tribe Ministries
+1 916-616-7266
