ProtoLytic®, LLC Unveils Integration of Artificial Intelligence into Its Innovative Rules Engine
ProtoLytic integrates Azure OpenAI in partnership with Microsoft into Proto-LinkTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ProtoLytic®, LLC, a pioneering healthcare technology company, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey of innovation. The company has successfully partnered with Microsoft using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to train a private model to integrate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into the ProtoLytic flagship product, the Proto-LinkTM Rules Engine. This cutting-edge enhancement marks a pivotal moment for healthcare decision-making and reinforces ProtoLytic's commitment to revolutionizing the medical management landscape.
The Proto-LinkTM Rules Engine has already gained recognition for its ability to efficiently manage complex regulations and policies related to patient treatments and reimbursement. With the integration of AI, ProtoLytic is taking this platform to a new level of sophistication, enabling even more precise and insightful decision-making for healthcare organizations.
The power of AI lies in its ability to process vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and generate actionable insights that can greatly influence medical management strategies. The AI-enhanced Proto-LinkTM Rules Engine harnesses these capabilities to provide healthcare professionals with evidence-based recommendations, compliance insights, and data-driven guidelines. This innovative integration aims to enhance the quality of patient care, optimize operational efficiency, and streamline decision-making processes.
"Our collaboration with Microsoft has made possible the use of a private model using our proprietary data and algorithms to bring artificial intelligence information into our Proto-LinkTM Rules Engine, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare technology," said Tom Sweet, COO of ProtoLytic.
"By leveraging Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, we empower healthcare organizations to make informed decisions backed by data-driven insights, resulting in improved patient outcomes and increased operational efficiency," added Tim Walton, Director of Partner Technology Strategies at Microsoft.
ProtoLytic's AI integration aligns seamlessly with the company's dedication to continuous improvement and industry leadership. This milestone further solidifies ProtoLytic's position as a frontrunner in developing state-of-the-art healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of healthcare professionals, patients, and stakeholders.
As ProtoLytic continues to forge ahead, the AI-enhanced Proto-LinkTM Rules Engine will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of medical management and decision- making. Healthcare organizations can expect to experience enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and patient-centered care through the synergistic combination of AI and ProtoLytic's groundbreaking technology.
For more information about ProtoLytic, LLC and its AI-enhanced Proto-LinkTM Rules Engine, please visit https://protolytic.com or contact info@protolytic.com.
About ProtoLytic, LLC:
ProtoLytic, LLC is a cutting-edge healthcare technology company founded in 2015. The company specializes in innovative solutions that empower healthcare organizations to optimize medical management, streamline decision-making processes, and enhance patient care. With a focus on artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and proprietary technology, ProtoLytic is committed to shaping the future of healthcare through its state-of-the-art products and services.
