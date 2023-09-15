California Announces New Investments in Youth Suicide Prevention

Published: Sep 15, 2023

SACRAMENTO – As we continue to mark Suicide Prevention Month, California is investing $16.3 million in Youth Suicide Prevention efforts. Through through the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the state is awarding grants to tribal entities and community-based organizations to support the state’s Youth Suicide Prevention Media and Outreach Campaign. Additionally, as Californians continue to return to school, CDPH is announcing two new resource hubs for youth, families, caregivers, teachers, and schools: Youth Suicide Prevention Hub & Back-to-School Mental Health Hub.

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “As a father of four, I know firsthand the challenges kids today are facing, and that too many struggling kids aren’t getting the support they need. With suicide as the second leading cause of death among California’s youth, we have to do more to reach vulnerable kids where they are. These community investments and resource hubs will help the youngest Californians access the support and services they need.”

WHAT FIRST PARTNER JENNIFER SIEBEL NEWSOM SAID: “Suicide ideation amongst youth has increased nationwide, especially among girls, LGBTQ+ youth, and youth of color. Knowing this, California’s new investments in youth suicide prevention resources are absolutely critical as we work to destigmatize mental health and improve access to mental health support for young Californians and their families.”

ADDITIONAL RECENT ACTION: Earlier this year, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom partnered with the Sacramento Republic FC to highlight the 988 resource through a Public Service Announcement.