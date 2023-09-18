Brinks Home Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
CFO Thomas Kim joins the Brinks Home Executive Leadership Team team effective immediatelyDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brinks Home™, one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in the U.S, today announced the newest addition to their management team, Thomas (Tom) Kim, as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. This strategic move follows a successful financial restructure, positioning the company for a robust and sustainable future.
Mr. Kim, with over 20 years of financial leadership experience, brings a wealth of expertise to Brinks Home. His impressive track record includes guiding organizations through financial transformations and restructurings, optimizing processes, and driving profitability.
"We are excited to welcome Mr. Kim to our Brinks Home family," said William E. Niles, Chief Executive Officer, Brinks Home. “His appointment signifies a pivotal moment in our journey, and we are confident that Mr. Kim will play a crucial role in shaping our financial future.”
Mr. Kim joins Brinks Home from Smoothie King, where he led all corporate development, strategy, IT, business intelligence, financial, accounting, and supply chain aspects of the company’s 1,300+ corporate and franchisor owned store operations around the world. Prior to his roles as a CFO, Mr. Kim had served in various positions in investment banking and management consulting at Citigroup, MHT Partners, and Boston Consulting Group. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the United States Military Academy at West Point.
“I am thrilled to be joining Brinks Home at this exciting juncture,” said Mr. Kim. “The company's commitment to excellence and its vision for the future align perfectly with my own values and aspirations. I look forward to contributing to our continued success."
About the Company:
Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America’s largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico—as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.
