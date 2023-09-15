Premier’s statement on Rosh Hashanah

CANADA, September 15 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking Rosh Hashanah:

“Tonight at sunset, Jewish communities in British Columbia and around the world will celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

“This marks the start of the Jewish New Year and the 10 Days of Awe, ending on Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

“The New Year is an opportunity to reflect on the year past, and to look forward to the year coming with a renewed sense of hope and optimism. The celebration is an opportunity for Jewish communities to gather with loved ones to share traditional foods, pray at the sound of the shofar and exchange best wishes for the coming year.

“We live in a diverse province and enjoy the opportunity to celebrate the shared values that unite us. Our government is committed to dismantling systemic racism. We will always stand with the province’s Jewish community in the fight against antisemitism.

“To everyone in British Columbia and around the world who celebrate Rosh Hashanah, I wish you a happy, healthy and sweet new year!

“L’shanah tovah u’metukah!”