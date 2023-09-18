FlexClip Launches An Online Video Maker With AI Powered Script And Image Generator
FlexClip, now with AI power for scripting and image generation, is a new and easy way to make eye-catching videos online.
This will change the future of video making, and I don’t know if I should be excited or concerned.”CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FlexClip, a leading online video creator platform, is revolutionizing how individuals and businesses bring their ideas to life through video content.
— Patrick Sipperly
Patrick Sipperly, the Arizona Video Company producer, says FlexClip could be the next go-to platform for beginners or video professionals.
“I was shocked to see how easy FlexClip was to use, especially for an online program. The design quality of the finished videos, at this price point, is quite stunning. This will change the future of video making, and I don’t know if I should be excited or concerned.”
Patrick shares more about FlexClip on the Arizona Video Company’s Blog.
FlexClip's key features include:
An Intuitive Video Editor: FlexClip's drag-and-drop editor allows users to effortlessly arrange video clips, images, and music to create captivating videos. No prior editing experience is required.
Extensive Media Library of high-quality stock photos, videos, and music, ensuring users have the perfect assets for their projects.
Customizable Templates: FlexClip offers a wide range of customizable templates for various occasions, making it simple to create professional videos for marketing, social media, events, and more.
Text and Voiceover Options to add titles, captions, and voiceovers to enhance slideshows, long-form videos, social media ads, and presentations.
Versatile Export Options: Users can export videos in various formats and resolutions, making them suitable for websites, mobile devices, and social media platforms.
Real-time preview to see changes to video projects while editing, allowing for precise adjustments and seamless creative flow.
Cloud-Based Platform: FlexClip is accessible from any device with an internet connection, ensuring users can work on their projects from anywhere, at any time.
Libraries of Royalty-Free Music to enhance the emotional impact of videos without worrying about copyright issues.
One-Click Sharing directly to popular social media platforms or download them for offline use with a single click.
FlexClip offers both free and premium subscription plans, making it accessible to a wide range of users. For more information, visit FlexClip online.
Patrick Sipperly
Arizona Video Company
+1 480-442-4713
