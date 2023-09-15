Changing the Financial Landscape: Kiddie Kredit & Barbershop Speaks Elevate Financial Literacy Nationally
Empowering financial decisions with insights from Yinka Majekodunmi, CPA, at the 'My Money Matters Miami' conversation.
Why Everyone's Buzzing: The Game-Changing Movement in Financial Education.WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiddie Kredit, the trailblazing Miami-based startup revolutionizing financial literacy for the next generation, is proudly powering Barbershop Speaks' groundbreaking event, "My Money Matters." This event at Lady Clipper Barber Shop promises to be a fusion of financial empowerment and community engagement on a national scale.
Who: Barbershop Speaks, the organization renowned for hosting intelligent discussions inside barbershops and beauty salons, collaborates with Kiddie Kredit, the brainchild of Evan Leaphart. Kiddie Kredit, with the support of notable figures like Dwyane Wade and Baron Davis, has been instrumental in teaching children about credit building in an engaging manner.
What: The "My Money Matters" series, an enlightening dialogue centered on the transformative power of entrepreneurship as a pathway to wealth creation, with a special emphasis on the importance of early financial education.
Where: Lady Clipper Barber Shop, 1514 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009.
When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 7 PM.
Why: To foster a community of informed individuals, equipped with the knowledge and tools to harness entrepreneurship for wealth creation and to make lasting positive changes in their lives and the world. This collaboration underscores the shared vision of both organizations to promote financial literacy and empowerment across all age groups.
Kiddie Kredit, with its recent $1.4 million investment round, has been at the forefront of financial education, helping thousands of families understand the value of credit. Their mission aligns seamlessly with Barbershop Speaks' goal of uplifting communities through enhanced financial awareness.
Media outlets are warmly invited to cover this pivotal event, capturing a movement that's reshaping the narrative of financial education in urban communities on a national level.
RSVP here: barbershopspeaks.eventbrite.com
Founders' Bio and Contact Info:
Evan Leaphart
Founder, Kiddie Kredit
Abridged Bio: Evan Leaphart is the founder and CEO of Kiddie Kredit and the co-founder of Black Men Talk Tech. Passionate about financial education, he creates online curriculums for schools, organizations, and families to teach children about the fundamentals of finance.
Email: evan@kiddiekredit.com
Jefferson Noel
Founder, Barbershop Speaks
Abridged Bio: Jefferson Noel is a distinguished professor at Florida Memorial University. A three-time published author, professional orator, and TEDx speaker, he is the visionary behind Barbershop Speaks. Jefferson's insights and initiatives have been spotlighted on platforms such as MSNBC, NBC News Now, and NPR. His accolades include Miami’s Top Black Educator Distinction of 2021, Legacy Miami Top Leader of Today & Tomorrow of 2022, and the Revolutionary Leadership Award.
Email: jeff@barbershopspeaks.com
For Media Inquiries:
Yanatha Desouvre
Email: info@rdjades
Phone: 561.713.0462
