Massachusetts Building at the Big E Fair Officially Open 

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) today announced the annual opening of the Massachusetts State Exposition Building during the 2023 Eastern States Exposition, better known as “The Big E.” This year, the 2023 Big E will run from Friday, September 15, 2023, to Sunday, October 1, 2023.

The Massachusetts State Exposition Building opened in 1919 and is the oldest of the six original statehouse replicas representing each New England state located along the Avenue of States. The mission of the Massachusetts State Exposition Building is to showcase Massachusetts agriculture, culture, commerce, and tourism through informational, educational, promotional, and retail exhibits.

"From clam chowder to maple syrup, the Big E is a tremendous opportunity for visitors to learn about Massachusetts’ diverse businesses and products,” said MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle. “We’re excited to welcome everyone back to see what Massachusetts has to offer as the Healey-Driscoll Administration works to better position the state as an innovative leader in developing a local economy around agriculture.”

Attendees of this year’s fair will be able to visit over 30 vendors inside and around the building including local artisanal small business owners, agricultural commodity groups, commercial vendors, and state agencies. Visitors can also expect to find a wide variety of products, including clam chowder, apples, Finnish pancakes, honey, maple syrup, candles, soaps, chocolates, jewelry, photography, dips, seafood, smoothies, sandwiches, and more.

Special days for the Massachusetts Building include Military Day on Friday, September 15th, Massachusetts Day on Thursday, September 21st and Harvest New England Day on Friday, September 29th. Big E gates open at 8AM daily and the Avenue of States hours are 10AM to 9PM daily. Directions, parking, and ticket details are available online.

Below is a list of this year’s Massachusetts State Exposition Building vendors and exhibitors for the 17-day fair:

Amy's All Natural Soaps *- Offers 35 unique varieties of goat milk soaps, unscented/natural shea butter, moisturizing lip lotion and gift baskets. Soaps are made locally using a family recipe which contains no artificial colorants, scents or synthetic materials.

Andrew Gordon Jewelry * - Provides a passion for the craft of handmaking one-of-a-kind sterling silver jewelry, including rings, bracelets, earrings and charms.

Bees Boards *- Locally sourced, handcrafted cribbage boards, cutting boards, clocks, charcuterie boards, barware, cheese slices signs, kitchen, home goods and custom orders.

Common Ground Ciderworks* - Small batch, hand crafted, hard cider, wine and beer made in North Brookfield.

Finn Cakes - What is a Finnish Pancake? It is a sweet tasting egg pancake topped with Massachusetts Maple Syrup. It contains the same custardy taste from 50 years ago and it’s a one of a kind on the fairgrounds!

Gibby's Gourmet Marshmallows - Locally sourced marshmallow products that are loaded with flavor and come in a variety of shapes and styles. All come in YUMMMY!!!

Hampden County Beekeepers Association - Non-profit organization that provides a forum to educate the public and promote local honey products including liquid, creamed, comb, chunk and straws. Bee products including pollen granules, liquid propolis, moisturizer, lip balm, sip straws, and candy are available to purchase.

I Love Boston Sports * - Curates unique themed art-based products based on the rich history and athletic achievements of the New England sports teams. These one-of-a-kind products are imprinted on t-shirts, sweatshirts, wall prints and novelty items.

Impeckable - If you love to feed the birds, these one-of-a-kind bird feeders and houses will make a unique gift. Impeckable was created with the dual intention of being able to make you smile and give nature a helping hand.

Joey's Deli & Market - The Biggest Little Deli - The deli cases are always changing with a variety of sweet treats, create your own dinners, sides, cold salads and more.

Koffee Kup Bakery * - Chicopee based bakery that offers top quality made-from-scratch baked goods including everything from cakes, breads, sweets and more.

Macken's Sliders * - Family owned and operated mobile catering company that specializes in BBQ Cowboy, Garlic Bomb, Bacon Waffle, and Vegetarian Caprese Sliders.

Main Street Deli * - Enjoy delicious "Comfort Foods" such as homemade hot entrees like the Pilgrim Sandwich and the Thanksgiving Bowl, made-to-order sandwiches, Mac & Cheese, salads and delicious desserts.

Massachusetts Dept. of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) - The Department’s mission is to cultivate a robust and equitable agricultural economy, promote a safe and resilient food system, and preserve a healthy environment for Massachusetts farmers, animals, and consumers.. Visit their website to find local farms, farmers markets and more!

Massachusetts Dept. of Conservation & Recreation (DCR) - Manages state parks and oversees more than 450,000 acres throughout Massachusetts. It protects, promotes, and enhances the state’s natural, cultural, and recreational resources.

Massachusetts Department of Fire Safety (DFS) - Helps keep communities safe by providing firefighter training, public education, fire prevention, code enforcement, licensing, fire investigation, hazardous material response, and emergency response.

Massachusetts Farmers Markets - Partners with farmers, consumers, and communities to improve the health of individuals, strengthen community vitality, and enhance local farm viability through farmers markets. Visits their website to find a farmers’ market near you!

Massachusetts Maple Producers Association – MMPA works with more than 250 producers across the Commonwealth to help them make delicious, all-natural, pure maple products. Visit your nearest sugarhouse, or order online!

Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism (MOTT) - MOTT promotes the Commonwealth as a four-season travel destination. MOTT highlights Massachusetts’ culture, history, cuisine and outdoor resources and works closely with the 16 tourism offices across the state. To plan your Massachusetts getaway, visit www.visitma.com.

Massachusetts Secretary of State – The Secretary of State’s Office is the chief record-keeping, public information, securities regulator, and elections officer of the Commonwealth. Their office is responsible for the maintenance of public records, administration of elections, storage of historical data, preservation of historical sites, registration of corporations, and the filing and distribution of regulations and public documents.

Massachusetts State Grange - Are you interested in agriculture and leadership? If so, the Massachusetts State Grange creates opportunities for leadership and community improvement through its commitment to expand agricultural education in order to raise the quality of life for all. Check out their website for a Grange location near you.

Massachusetts State Lottery * - Feel like a winner? Try your luck at the Massachusetts State Lottery! Each year, the Massachusetts State Lottery returns net profits to the Commonwealth for distribution of essential unrestricted local aid to all 351 cities and towns.

Massachusetts State Treasury - Paid out over $225 Million over the last 2 years and has over $3 Billion dollars in unclaimed property.

Maureen's Sweet Shoppe * - True candy boutique that offers the finest handmade chocolates which are made in small batches to assure freshness. Caramel is made on site to ensure only the finest ingredients in their products. In addition to fine chocolates, they offer over 50 bulk candy choices including the world's best gummies.

Moeshmallows - Creating treats that bring the humble marshmallow into the limelight and let it be the star of the show. Nostalgic in nature, Moeshmallows will bring out the kid in you, sure to make you smile.

My Main Squeeze * - Get your squeeze on by visiting My Main Squeeze juice bar. A place where cold-pressed juice can help to supplement a healthy lifestyle and no matter what you purchase (even sweet treats!) you will know it's good for you (no processed or refined ingredients and no additives). Visit their website for the best smoothies, protein balls, acai bowls, and superfood mix you will ever have.

Nantucket Wild Fish - From their Boats to Smoke to Table- try fish in a new way- smoked in either a tuna wrap, whole in a croissant or in a stuffed quahog.

New England Apple Association - With more than 120 varieties grown in New England, you are sure to find a perfect apple for any occasion. Visit website to find an orchard near you!

Patrick Zephyr Nature Photography * - See all the beauty the world has to offer in a picture. Patrick Zephry is a nationally known artist and instructor whose works are available through print, notecards, calendars, wooden puzzles, coaster and more. Visit the Patrick Zephyr Nature Photography website to see his amazing works.

Rustic Wood Flags by Wedge* - Hand crafted customized wooden agricultural, military, and patriotic flags, themed cutting boards, challenge coin holders and so much more!

S & P Foodies Hub*- Using Massachusetts products, Thai fries are fresh cut potatoes with a dry rub seasoning topped with cheese, spicy honey aioli and a habanero lemon basil aioli then covered with such toppings as bacon bits, gluten free chicken, and cheese. Yum!!

Simply Dip-Licious * - From bread to dips to desserts, Simply Dip-Licious is committed to offering you the finest and freshest ingredients that you will taste in every bite. They offer a large variety of gourmet dips and olive oil blends for all your dipping occasions.

Sniffs of Adventure - Our products tell a story of adventures which are attributed through their smells. Our candles are whimsical and should transport you to a time and place that brings back a nostalgic memory. Our candles are 100% soy infused with natural fragrance oils, which are made in our Newbury Street and Provincetown store locations.

Springfield Thunderbirds * - Calling all hockey fans. The Springfield Thunderbirds are a minor league professional ice hockey team in the American Hockey League that began playing during the 2016–17 season. Show your Springfield pride by visiting their website to see their amazing apparel or to purchase game tickets.

Valley Malt * - Have you ever wondered where malt comes from? Valley Malt is bringing the Malthouse back by offering artisanal malts from locally grown grains for craft and home brewers. Check out their website for growing and brewing partners.

Worcester Red Sox * - The Worcester Red Sox (nicknamed the Woo Sox) is a professional minor league Triple-A Affiliate baseball team for the Boston Red Sox. The Woo Sox began playing at Polar Park in Worcester in April 2021.

* Denotes a business that offers products or is open year-round.

###