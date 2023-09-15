Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,187 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,117 in the last 365 days.

NYC Pop-rock Artist Hannah Ray Set to Release Debut EP

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City-based pop/rock artist Hannah Ray is set to release her debut EP this month. In support of this effort, she will be throwing an album release party on September 26 at 7Pm at Berlin, Lower East Side, Manhattan.

Hannah Ray comes from a small town in Northwest Florida, where she spent her childhood tagging along to her father’s gigs in small bars and festivals. Today, Hannah is following in her father’s footsteps, playing guitar and singing in her band. Her singles, Slippin’, Not Alone, and Magnetized are gaining traction on streaming platforms. Her debut EP, Never Letting Go drops on September 29, 2023.

For more information:
www.thehannahray.com
Instagram, Facebook and YouTube: @hannahrayteal
PRIVATE LINK TO ALBUM PREVIEW:
Hannah album (password: hrtalbum)

For a press pass, or to schedule an interview with the artist, contact jaywalkentertainmentnyc@gmail.com

Tracey O'Reilly
Jaywalk Entertainment
+1 917-651-1037
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Live performance reel

You just read:

NYC Pop-rock Artist Hannah Ray Set to Release Debut EP

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more