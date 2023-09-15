HIP Video Promo presents: Petit Biscuit teams up with cinematographer Baptiste Cornu for "You Don't Ignore" video

With "You Don't Ignore (Too Late)", Petit Biscuit has created a soundtrack to an eternal summer and the engine whir of a world gently turning.

ROUEN, FR, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rouen is much less famous than Paris. It’s smaller, more modest, and a little farther away from the hub of mainstream society. But because of its proximity to the sea — not to mention its heritage — it’s been a meeting place of nations and a cultural crossroads for centuries. Rouen is cosmopolitan in the truest sense, and its sons and daughters are, by birthright, participants in a dialogue as big as the globe.

Petit Biscuit made his name and rose to prominence in electronic dance music in the French capital. But he was born in Rouen, and his artistry reflects the virtues of the city where he’s from. He’s half French and half Moroccan and as comfortable with tropical house beats as he is with the cool textures of Northern European techno. He’s resolutely contemporary, but he’s deeply studied in classical music, and he’s a master of acoustic instruments as well as electric ones. His sound is cinematic, but even at his sleekest, the records he makes are warm, approachable, and human-scale. Even his handle is humble: he’s named himself after the little pastries he remembers eating as a child.

Whether you know Petit Biscuit for his electropop classic “Sunset Lover” or his popular full-length albums (2017’s Presence and 2020’s Parachute), you’re going to love his latest single “You Don’t Ignore (Too Late).” It’s an extension and an amplification of everything that he does well. Here, you’ll find that distinctive amalgam of sounds that characterizes all the artist’s recordings: synthesizer gloss and acoustic thrum, treated vocals, uplifting lyrics, and beats as smooth and sweet as a Balearic breeze. It’s danceable for sure, but it’s also perfect music for highway drives and poolside idylls, lovers’ walks, and beach parties. Call it a soundtrack to an eternal summer and the engine whir of a world gently turning.

To capture the scope of Petit Biscuit’s music, the composer and producer has turned to another artist with a widescreen vision — cinematographer Baptiste Cornu. Together, the two young creators present a life lived at the speed of electronic music. We see Petit Biscuit onstage at summer festivals, performing his music to rapt, ecstatic listeners by the thousands. The weather is perfect, and the vistas are glorious. But we also glimpse the artist in more intimate moments: alone at the beginning of a busy day, composing himself before a concert, running through the countryside. Every frame is gorgeous, celebratory, and filled to its corners with the joy of expression.

