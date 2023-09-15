GOP SENATE CANDIDATE EDDIE GARCIA STATEMENT ON HISPANIC AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH

US Senate Candidate Eddie Garcia Senate Candidate Eddie Garcia with Hispanic Voters The Eddie Garcia Family

Garcia states Republican Party is the Home for Hispanic Voters

This year, my campaign takes special pride in highlighting the deeply conservative values held by many Hispanics and their growing presence in the Republican Party.” — US Senate Candidate Eddie Garcia

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Eddie Garcia released the following statement regarding Hispanic American Heritage Month and the growth of the Latino voter in the Republican Party:

"Today Americans across the nation are gearing up to celebrate National Hispanic American Heritage Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the incredible contributions and cultural richness of the Hispanic community in the United States. This year, my campaign takes special pride in highlighting the deeply conservative values held by many Hispanics and their growing presence in the Republican Party.

From September 15th to October 15th, we honor the achievements and resilience of American Hispanics who have left an indelible mark on our society. Amidst the colorful festivities and heartfelt celebrations, it is crucial to acknowledge that many American Hispanics share traditional conservative values such as strong family bonds, faith, and a commitment to hard work—values that resonate deeply with the principles of the Garcia campaign and the Republican Party.

I believe the overwhelming support for my campaign across the Commonwealth stands as a shining example of the increasing influence of American Hispanics within the Republican Party. Rooted in the belief of limited government, individual liberty, and creating economic opportunities for all, we are giving voice to issues that resonate with Hispanics and all Americans alike. Focusing on blue-collar, kitchen table concerns, the campaign is dedicated to addressing the everyday challenges faced by working-class families.

I am addressing the issues that matter most to Americans—jobs, opportunity, healthcare, education, and security. My commitment to these kitchen table concerns is evident in my proposals and initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth, affordable healthcare, quality education, and strong national security.

As we come together to celebrate National Hispanic American Heritage Month, let us take this opportunity to honor the vibrant culture and history of the American Hispanic community and recognize the vital role they play in shaping the future of the Republican Party. The Garcia campaign welcomes all Americans who share its vision of a stronger, more prosperous nation and we achieve a better tomorrow with a government that works for all Americans."

United States Senate Candidate Eddie Garcia For Virginia