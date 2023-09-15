Valdosta-Lowndes County Industrial Authority receives $400K in OneGeorgia Funds

ATLANTA (September 15, 2023) – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Industrial Authority is the newest recipient of OneGeorgia Authority Equity Funding. This grant will assist the Industrial Authority in extending Hunt Road.

Hunt Road is expected to extend into an 80-acre tract of land, servicing the Industrial Authority’s “Project Viking.” This project will construct a 73,000 square feet, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that produces corrugated pipes to service civil and commercial infrastructure projects.

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Industrial Authority expects this project to be operational by August 2024, creating 40 full-time jobs and resulting in a private investment of $25 million in the community.

“DCA is committed to bolstering local economies through partnerships and resources. The utilization of OneGeorgia for these projects illustrates the initiative of the leaders in these communities,” DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn said. “Building strong communities through business development and job creation has incredible, lasting benefits for our state.”

The OneGeorgia Equity Fund is a flexible community and economic development tool, providing financial assistance via grants and loans to eligible projects in rural communities. This funding helps build the necessary communal infrastructure for economic development.

OneGeorgia programs are administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

For more information about the OneGeorgia Authority and Department of Community Affairs, visit dca.ga.gov.