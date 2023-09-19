Lutheran Social Services of Southern Calif. to Host Color of Hope Gala at Historic Mission Inn
Gala proceeds will benefit a first-ever comprehensive Community Wellness Campus for homeless men in San Bernardino
The gala theme Mission Possible ties into our efforts to transform the San Bernardino Central City Lutheran Mission (CCLM) into a comprehensive Community Wellness Campus.”RIVERSIDE , CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lutheran Social Services of Southern California (LSSSC) - a leading provider of social services programs in Southern California - will present its annual Color of Hope Gala & Awards on Saturday, October 7 at the historic Mission Inn in Riverside. Steve and Cathy Kienle of Walter’s Automotive are honorary co-chairs of the evening featuring artist Brian Peterson from the Faces of Mankind project.
— Dr. LaSharnda Beckwith, LSSSC CEO
With a fundraising goal of $320K, the evening includes a welcome reception with silent auction, gourmet dinner and desserts, awards ceremony, speakers, live auction and a live art project and subsequent auction of an original art piece by artist and homeless advocate Brian Peterson from the Faces of Mankind project.
With a fundraising goal of $320K, the evening includes a welcome reception with silent auction, gourmet dinner and desserts, awards ceremony, speakers, live auction and a live art project and subsequent auction of an original art piece by artist and homeless advocate Brian Peterson from the Faces of Mankind project.
Licensed in six counties, Lutheran Social Services provides local programs, case management and initiatives including ending homelessness, supporting victims of violence, feeding the hungry, supporting mental health recovery, connecting with seniors and mentoring youth.
The festive evening with colorful cocktail attire encouraged begins with a champagne reception at 5:00 p.m. followed by dinner, program and live auction with auctioneer/emcee Jesse Hernandez. Special guest presenter is renowned motivational speaker, professional life-coach and LSSSC CEO Dr. LaSharnda Beckwith along with others served by the nonprofit’s life-saving initiatives.
General admission tickets are $150 (early sales); $50 for virtual attendance and tables of 10 and sponsorship opportunities are available on a limited basis.
For tickets or to learn more about Lutheran Social Services Southern California visit, www.lsssc.org or call (714) 685-1800 ext. 1213. The Mission Inn is located at 3649 Mission Inn Avenue in Riverside and complimentary parking will be provided.
About Lutheran Social Services of Southern California
For 77 years, Lutheran Social Services of Southern California (LSSSC) has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to helping the most vulnerable families and individuals in Southern California. LSSSC is a social ministry organization with the Lutheran Services of America, one of the largest health and human service networks in America. Partners and funders include the San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health, and US Departments of Education, Housing and Urban Development, Health and Human Services. The history of LSSSC dates back to 1944 when a handful of congregants from Lutheran churches in San Diego began providing services and resources to veterans returning home. This group joined with like-minded congregants in Los Angeles and formed Lutheran Social Services in 1946. Today, LSSSC employs almost 200 caring and dedicated staff that deliver more than 30 programs across six counties. Ignited by faith, we live out God’s love by embracing, equipping and empowering vulnerable people in Southern California.
Color of Hope Gala & Awards Celebration Mission Possible