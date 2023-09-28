Sports Law Expert Podcast Interviews Courtney Dunn of Segal McCambridge About Her Rise as a Successful Sports Lawyer
Dunn focuses her practice in the sports, recreation and entertainment industries, bringing deep trial experience to defense litigation.
Courtney is part of ‘Forward Together,’ the firm’s dedicated mentorship program for women. Her podcast appearance is an example of that program in action and her continued development as an attorney.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today the release of the latest episode of Sports Law Expert Podcast, which features Courtney Dunn of Segal McCambridge, who discusses her budding sports law practice and her path along the way.
“Courtney is emerging as one of the young leaders in the sports law industry,” said Holt Hackney, the publisher of Hackney Publications. “Her growing legal expertise in the area of sports facilities and the amusement park industry, to name a couple, is noteworthy, and a big reason why we selected Courtney for the latest podcast.”
Earlier in her career, Dunn honed her skills in research, drafting pleadings and discovery, arguing substantive motions and conducting settlement negotiations at a litigation firm in New Jersey. She served as a law clerk for the presiding judge of the Civil Division of the Superior Court of Ocean County, New Jersey, as a law clerk for the Supreme Court of New York and as a legal intern for the Environmental Protection Agency.
Dunn earned her J.D. from Pace University, where she was a Pro Bono Scholar and a member of the Moot Court Honor Board, as well as a competitor on several successful national moot court teams. She served as an articles group editor for the Pace International Law Review and as vice chair of the Grading and Scoring Committee for the NELMCC. She holds a B.A. in psychology from Wagner College where she received academic and athletic honors.
Dunn credits her mentor, Segal McCambridge Partner and head of the Sports Law Practice Group Carla Varriale-Barker, for her support in the podcast.
The feeling is mutual.
“Courtney is a valuable member of the Sports, Recreation and Entertainment practice group at the firm,” said Varriale-Barker. “She is also involved with ‘Forward Together,’ the firm’s dedicated mentorship program for women. Her podcast appearance is an example of that program in action and Courtney’s continued development as an attorney.”
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.
