Sift Named a Leader in Fraud Detection, E-commerce Fraud Detection, and Risk-Based Authentication on G2

Digital Trust & Safety Pioneer Only Vendor to Achieve “Leader” Status Across All Three Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Fall Grid® Reports for Fraud Detection, E-Commerce Fraud Detection, and Risk-Based Authentication by G2 , the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. Sift is the only solution provider to have earned Leader status in these three software categories.



The G2 Fall 2023 Grid® Reports are based on an evaluation of customer satisfaction, the market presence of a company in its respective category, and customer reviews. Sift has been named a leader in G2’s quarterly Grid® Reports in E-Commerce Fraud Detection for 15 consecutive quarters, Fraud Detection for 10 consecutive quarters, and Risk-Based Authentication for four consecutive quarters.

Sift public recognition has surged in 2023, and earning Leader status in G2’s latest reports follow the news of being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Fraud Management, Q3 2023 by Forrester Research, Inc. In that report, 15 fraud prevention vendors were evaluated across 20 criteria and only two, including Sift, were listed as Leaders.

"Being named a Leader in the G2 Fall Grid® Reports reflects the material, positive difference Sift is making for our customers,” said Armen Najarian, Sift’s Chief Marketing Officer. “More than 700 customers have placed their trust in Sift to help grow their digital business profitably. We don’t take this responsibility lightly, and are committed to deepening the investment in our product and customer experience to confidently serve the market as an industry leader.”

Highlights of recent Sift user reviews on G2 include:

"Sift is the partner of choice for fraud prevention . Sift is one of the few tools in our software stacks that has such a clear ROI. We have total transparency with our entire order pipeline to prevent fraudulent purchases. The UI is intuitive and the rules-based engine makes creating and editing rules on the fly a breeze.”

. Sift is one of the few tools in our software stacks that has such a clear ROI. We have total transparency with our entire order pipeline to prevent fraudulent purchases. The UI is intuitive and the rules-based engine makes creating and editing rules on the fly a breeze.” “ I've used Sift for a very long time and it’s fantastic! I've used Sift across multiple organizations in my time in Trust & Safety and I genuinely appreciate how responsive the Sift team is when questions arise and how proactive they are about keeping in contact. With regard to the Sift portal, it's easy to use, easy to understand, and I appreciate being able to set up review queues for my team and the needs of our specific types of fraud.”

I've used Sift across multiple organizations in my time in Trust & Safety and I genuinely appreciate how responsive the Sift team is when questions arise and how proactive they are about keeping in contact. With regard to the Sift portal, it's easy to use, easy to understand, and I appreciate being able to set up review queues for my team and the needs of our specific types of fraud.” " Sift's end-to-end solution is a revelation. It's efficient, intelligent, and remarkably easy to use. This tool truly stands out in the crowded landscape of fraud detection and risk management solutions. The single, intuitive console is a game-changer. It's like having all the necessary tools and insights right at your fingertips without the hassle of switching between disconnected systems. What sets Sift apart is its comprehensive approach. Unlike other fraud tools, Sift doesn't just scratch the surface – it dives deep into risk operations with its patented technology. The connected data it provides is invaluable; it paints a clear and holistic picture of potential threats, allowing us to make informed decisions swiftly…”



Read about what more than 180 authentic users have to say about Sift on the company’s G2 review page .

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of one trillion (1T) events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as DoorDash, Twitter/X, and Poshmark rely on Sift to gain a competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact: