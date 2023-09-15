The Biggest Events and Festivals in Philadelphia in Fall 2023

PHILADELPHIA, September 7, 2023 – Football, foliage, street festivals. It all means one thing: It’s fall in Philadelphia.

Spooky season gets underway with some serious scares in the form of Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary, in addition to more family-friendly festivities, including Scarecrows in the Village at Peddler’s Village and Pumpkinland at Linvilla Orchards.

Sports fans, this is your time to shine. Fall is that wonderful time of year when all five of Philly’s major pro sports teams are active. The Phillies and Union make their respective playoff pushes just as the Eagles, 76ers and Flyers set out on successful seasons of their own.

Fall street festivals? You bet. Returning Philly favorites like Roxtoberfest in Roxborough, the Midtown Village Fall Festival and Old City Fest are joined by newcomers like the inaugural East Passyunk Music Festival.

Also on the docket this fall: Major concerts, including homecoming shows from Pink at Citizens Bank Park and Lil Uzi Vert at Wells Fargo Center; dining deals galore during Center City District Restaurant Week and Dine Latino Restaurant Week; and a sensational, seasonally appropriate run of Wicked at the Academy of Music.

Read on for our guide to the biggest events and best things to do in Greater Philadelphia in fall 2023.

Last Chance

The clock is ticking on these amazing events in Greater Philadelphia…

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Through Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time is running out to enjoy warm-weather fun at Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. The annual Penn’s Landing extravaganza boasts boardwalk games, carnival rides, mini-golf, an arcade, the city’s largest outdoor roller skating rink and much, much more. The fest has plenty of food and drink options on deck, including faves like the funnel cake at Skelly’s, the creative cocktails at The Lodge Bar or the Crabfries at Chickie’s & Pete’s. General admission is free (everything else is pay-as-you-go).

Spruce Street Harbor Park

Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Through Sunday, September 24, 2023

Enthusiasts of riverside chilling enjoy hammocks, patio and arcade games, musical performances and tasty treats from local purveyors while strolling the boardwalk at this warm-weather attraction. Spruce Street Harbor Park is the perfect escape for visitors looking to relax and locals hoping to unwind.

Pixar Putt at Penn’s Landing

Through Sunday, October 1, 2023

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

There’s still time to tee it up alongside some familiar Pixar pals at Penn’s Landing. This pop-up mini-golf experience is centered around the films and characters made famous by the Disney-owned animation studio over the past two-plus decades. After making your way through the course — which features some innovative challenges like a hand-cranked floating house from Up — be sure to snap a photo or two in a Pizza Planet golf cart. Note: Tickets are required, and the course goes grown-ups only (18-plus) for Pixar Putt After Dark after 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Seasonal Attractions

Celebrate autumn at these area attractions…

Scarecrows in the Village at Peddler’s Village

Peddler’s Village, 100 Peddlers Village, Lahaska

September 11 – October 29, 2023

Get a jump on (slightly) spooky season at the charming Peddler’s Village, located about 45 minutes north of Center City Philadelphia. For eight weeks each autumn, more than 100 handmade scarecrows (ranging from silly to scary) pop up all over the village as part of an annual competition among local residents and organizations. In between shopping and dining, check out all of the scarecrow creations and vote for your favorite via a paper ballot or through the village’s mobile app.

Pumpkinland at Linvilla Orchards

Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Road, Media

September 16 – November 5, 2023

Linvilla Orchards in Delaware County hosts its seasonal celebration of the big orange fruit (yep, it’s true — we looked it up). Pick your own pumpkin, slingshot some apples and feed some barnyard pals before popping into the beer garden for an afternoon ale. Also on deck: fall favorite activities like hayrides, straw bale and corn mazes, and pony rides for the kiddos.

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary

Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Avenue

September 22 – November 11, 2023 (select dates)

Eastern State Penitentiary — the imposing 19th-century Gothic prison in Philly’s Fairmount neighborhood — gets a little spookier (if you can believe it) this time of year. Halloween Nights is Philly’s premier spooky attraction, offering serious thrills and chills with 15 separate attractions, including five terrifying haunted houses as well as historic tours, live performances, themed bars and lounges, and other hidden surprises.

Food & Drink

Eat, drink and be merry in the City of Brotherly Love…

Parks on Tap

Various locations including Columbus Square, 1100 Wharton Street; Walnut Street Bridge at Schuylkill Banks; Dickinson Square Park, 1600 E. Moyamensing Avenue; Strawberry Mansion Bridge, Strawberry Mansion Bridge Drive

Through Sunday, October 1, 2023 (select dates)

Philly’s roving beer garden brings brews and bites to neighborhood parks and green spaces in nearly every corner of the city this summer. At each stop, visitors can enjoy draft beers from Mainstay Independent Brewing, cocktails, and finger foods and sandwiches. Here’s where to catch the pop up each week this fall:

Center City District Restaurant Week

September 10-23, 2023

Various locations including AMINA, 104 Chestnut Street

Mark your calendars for expanded dining deals at dozens of Center City’s most sought-after bars and restaurants. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, Center City District Restaurant Week goes big with more than 95 participating businesses offering three-course fixed dinner menus starting at just $45 per person. New for this year: Many restaurants offer a $60 premium dinner option and select locations offer a two-course lunch menu for just $20. We’ve earmarked five new-ish spots worth checking out for the fall 2023 edition.

For the Love of Philly Agave Tasting Party

Añejo Philadelphia, 1001 N. 2nd Street

Monday, September 11, 2023 | 7-10 p.m.

Tequila and mezcal newbies and aficionados alike can take their knowledge to the next level at this event, which features more than 85 different rare and unique spirits from upward of 30 producers. Expect a night of sips and samples; specialty cocktails; brand ambassadors and experts; plus guacamole, salsa and taco stations.

Dine Latino Restaurant Week

Various locations including Alma del Mar, 1007 S. 9th Street

September 18-22, 2023

Cap off your summer with tasty offerings from some of the city’s top Latino-owned restaurants during Dine Latino Restaurant Week. The deal? One free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two dinner entrées from participating local eateries. This fall, you can also check out a special chef’s tasting event featuring Latin American-Jewish fusions by author and chef Ronit Treatman (September 21, 2023; RSVP required). Past Dine Latino Restaurant Weeks had over two dozen Latino-owned restaurants and cafes get in on the fun, with flavors inspired by Puerto Rico, Mexico, Korea, the Mediterranean and more. For updates and a list of this year’s restaurant week participants, keep an eye on the official site or the Dine Latino Instagram.

South Street Smorgasbord

Various locations including Tattooed Mom, 530 South Street

September 24 – October 1, 2023

The South Street Headhouse District is hosting its inaugural South Street Smorgasbord, a restaurant week twist that will include sit-down eateries, dinner-only establishments, and a variety of other food and beverage businesses, including places specalizing in take-out only, desserts and small snacks. There will be three tiers: a $40-45 prix fixe or dinner special; a $20 lunch or dinner offering; and snacks for $10 or less.

5th Annual 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest

23rd Street Armory, 22 S. 23rd Street

October 13-14, 2023

Pick from one of three Oktoberfest sessions held at the the sprawling 23rd Street Armory, which will be outfitted to resemble an authentic festival tent in Munich. The 16,000-square-foot space will be decked out with Bavarian blue-and-white ceilings, festival tables and benches imported from Germany, and a lofted stage area for musical acts.

Major Exhibitions

Must-sees at Greater Philadelphia museums…

Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America

The African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch Street; Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, 118-128 N. Broad Street

Through Sunday, October 8, 2023

“Is the sun rising or setting on the experiment of American democracy?” Nearly two-dozen artists interpret that question in new artworks that appear in this collaborative exhibition at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP). This landmark exhibit invites visitors to consider complex issues from multiple viewpoints.

The Artist’s Mother: Whistler & Philadelphia at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Through Sunday, October 29, 2023

Nearly every schoolchild (and adult) is familiar with the famous painting of Whistler’s mother. But did you know the piece, actually entitled Arrangement in Grey and Black No. 1, was first exhibited at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts way back in 1881? Now, for the first time in 142 years, James Whistler’s portrait of his mother Anna is on display in Philly, part of special exhibition The Artist’s Mother: Whistler & Philadelphia at the Philadelphia Museum of Art that explores the circumstances surrounding the portrait’s creation and its legacy in Philadelphia.

Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia at Museum of the American

Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd Street

​​Through Sunday, November 26, 2023

This new exhibition charts the life of James Forten, a free man of African descent who fought in the war for American independence in 1781, then returned to Philadelphia to become a successful businessman, philanthropist and stalwart abolitionist. Chronicle Forten’s life and follow his family’s 100-year story from the American Revolution through the lead up to the Civil War and women’s suffrage movement.

Opening: The First Amendment Gallery at the National Constitution Center

National Constitution Center, 525 Arch Street

Opens Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Protecting Americans’ rights to free speech, a free press, the right to peaceful assembly and the freedom of religion, the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is a cornerstone of American democracy. This brand-new, 1,500-square-foot gallery explores the history of the vital amendment through 20 artifacts and multiple interactive displays.

Opening: Never Broken: Visualizing Lenape Histories at the James A. Michener Art Museum

James A. Michener Art Museum, 138 S. Pine Street, Doylestown

September 9, 2023 – January 14, 2024

Through new works by Indigenous artists — in dialogue with historic Lenape artifacts and European-American representations of William Penn’s 17th-century treaty with the Lenape people — this brand-new exhibition examines the role of art in creating, challenging a`nd rewriting history. The modern pieces reflect on themes of identity and challenge prevailing notions about the Lenape people’s displacement from their homeland.

Opening: Marie Laurencin: Sapphic Paris at the Barnes

Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

October 22, 2023 – January 21, 2024

Parisian painter Marie Laurencin visualized a world for — and by — women in her highly stylized art that defied European norms in the early 20th century. In a new exhibition at the Barnes Foundation, Laurencin’s 50-plus displayed works tell stories of femininity, queer expression and the subversion of male-dominated media.

Events & Festivals

Mark your calendars for these can’t-miss events…

Out in the Garden at the PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street

PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street, 1438 South Street

September 7 – October 8, 2023 (select dates)

Raise a glass and celebrate National Coming Out Day with a full month of LGBTQ+ events, including live concerts, outdoor parties, art installations, cocktail specials and more at South Street’s lush PHS Pop Up Garden. Out in the Garden festivities are completely free to attend, with pay-as-you-go food and drink.

Delaware River Festival at Penn’s Landing

Penn’s Landing; Wiggins Park Marina, 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ

Saturday, September 9, 2023 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Spanning two states and two beautiful waterfronts, the Delaware River Festival is a day full of free family fun celebrating the vital waterway separating Pennsylvania and our pals in New Jersey. Centered at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia and Wiggins Park in Camden, the day features free entry to the Independence Seaport Museum, free ferry rides, paddle boats, face painting and more. Feeling active? Register for a 28-mile loop bike ride that explores both sides of the Delaware River.

Kennett Square Mushroom Festival

600 S. Broad Street, Kennett Square

September 9-10, 2023

Did you know that the “Mushroom Capital of the World” is just outside of Philadelphia? To celebrate its unusual claim to fame, the charming town of Kennett Square hosts a two-day Mushroom Festival every September, full of fungi-themed food, music, exhibits and activities. Get a crash course in mycology at the Mushroom Growers Tent, race for shroom supremacy in the new Mushroom Picking Contest or watch four chefs go head-to-head in a Chopped-inspired cooking competition. (Spoiler: The mystery ingredient is mushrooms).

CollegeFest 2023

Various locations including the Penn Museum, 3260 South Street

September 9-10, 2023

John Blutarsky, eat your heart out. This annual college celebration features free student admission to more than 30 museums and attractions including the Penn Museum, The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, the Masonic Temple and The African American Museum in Philadelphia. The fun kicks off with a Saturday block party on Race Street between 19th Street and 20th Street. Bonus: CollegeFest attendees ride free on SEPTA from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Important note: Registration with CampusPhilly is required.

Doylestown Arts Festival

East State Street & North Main Street, Doylestown

September 9-10, 2023

Spotlighting the bustling arts scene in Bucks County, the Doylestown Arts Festival is a two-day juried art, music and food showcase along the streets of Doylestown. This year — the festival’s 32nd anniversary — attendees can expect over 150 artists specializing in glass, pottery, wood, printmaking, live art demonstrations, music and a vast food court.

East Passyunk Music Festival

East Passyunk Avenue, from Broad Street to Dickinson Street

Sunday, September 10, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Hear that? The first-ever East Passyunk Music Festival takes over one of Philly’s most eclectic neighborhoods with more than 20 musicians and performers, local food and drink, arts and craft vendors, kids activities (a la face painting and balloon animals), stilt walkers, goats (!?), and so much more. The fest is free to attend with pay-as-you-go refreshments.

39th Feria del Barrio

North 5th Street between Huntingdon Street & Somerset Street

Sunday, September 10, 2023 | 1-5 p.m.

This late-summer fiesta is a daylong celebration of Latino arts, education and community. The celebration takes place on the streets and sidewalks of the historic neighborhood known as the center of Latino culture in Philadelphia — aptly named El Centro de Oro (The Golden Block). The event features dozens of artisans and crafters, community agencies and local food vendors. The all-ages festival also features a kids-only area with plenty of family-friendly activities.

Mexican Independence Day Festival at Penn’s Landing

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Sunday, September 10, 2023 | 2-8 p.m.

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day (officially Saturday, September 16, 2023) at this Sunday celebration on the waterfront — part of PECO’s free multicultural series. Expect a party atmosphere and a day full of authentic Mexican food, art and live music.

Little Amal Walks Philadelphia

Various locations across Philadelphia (TBA)

September 13-14, 2023

This September, the global symbol of human rights visits Philadelphia on her 6,000-mile walk across the United States. A 12-foot-tall puppet representing a Syrian refugee child, Little Amal has traveled through 13 countries since 2021 — and has seen some of the world’s most iconic landmarks. Little Amal’s journey through Philly kicks off a free citywide public festival full of welcome events. The event is supported by a collaboration between local artists and community partners, including Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, Taller Puertorriqueño, Theatre Exile and Visit Philadelphia.

Rocky in Concert at The Mann Center

The Mann, 5201 Parkside Avenue

Thursday, September 14, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

I didn’t hear no bell! The Mann keeps the story of Philly’s favorite underdog alive with Rocky In Concert, featuring a live concert by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Part of the Movies @ the Mann summer picnic series, the event scores the iconic film while you sprawl out under the stars. Pack a snack and go the distance.

7th Annual Coatesville Invitational Vintage Grand Prix

South 3rd Avenue & East Lincoln Highway, Coatesville

September 14-16, 2023

Coatesville, start your engines! The seventhth iteration of this annual celebration of classic hot rods kicks off with the ticketed “Grand PRIXview Party” at historic Brooklawn on September 14, 2023. The free Friday Cruise-In event returns September 15, 2023, and gives gearheads a chance to ogle vintage race cars, trucks and motorcycles along Lincoln Highway. The main event takes place on Saturday, September 16, 2023, when racers compete for glory on a 2.2-mile course through the streets of Coatesville. New for 2023: a full-fledged Vintage Auto/Moto Show on race day with a curated vehicle showcase. The race and auto show are free to attend with pay-as-you-go food trucks and an infield beer garden.

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show

Rittenhouse Square Park, 18th & Walnut streets

September 15-17, 2023

The fall edition of this twice-a-year event — the oldest outdoor fine arts show in the country — brings paintings, glassware, sketches and more art to Rittenhouse Square for an outdoor gallery featuring work by talented artists and crafters.

VetFest 2023 in Malvern

400 Chesterfield Parkway, Malvern

Saturday, September 16, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

At ease, soldier — it’s chow time! Come support local vets from across America’s armed forces as VetFest returns to Malvern, Chester County. The family-friendly food-truck- and-craft-brewery festival features over two-dozen veteran-owned businesses and nonprofits offering food, local beer, craft distilled spirits, coffee, apparel, VSO services and more alongside live music from Veteran non-profit Operation Encore. You don’t have to be a vet or a military family to attend — the festival is open to all.

Sneakerball at Fitler Club

Fitler Club, 24 S. 24th Street

Saturday, September 16, 2023 | 7-11 p.m.

Fresh fits, live music and an open bar? Say no more. Fitler Club celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a luxurious Sneakerball, including hor d’oeuvres, cocktails, DJs, music performances, an interactive art exhibition and a silent auction (featuring one-of-a-kind sneaks). Tickets are required, food and drink are included, and part of the proceeds go toward supporting the Philadelphia School District.

Arts Montco Week & Jazz Festival

Various venues throughout Montgomery County (TBA)

September 20 – October 1, 2023

Dozens of arts organizations and cultural venues across Montgomery County celebrate Arts Montco Week with a bevy of performances, exhibits and special programs (many free and occurring daily). During the 12-day celebration, Montco Jazz Fest returns with shows highlighting local musicians and the county’s diverse jazz scene. Stay tuned to the official website for full details.

Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest at the Kimmel Center

Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad Street

Saturday, September 23, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Fall season’s greetings! This free event features a diverse sampling of arts and culture performances at the Kimmel Center. Take in the free sights and sounds, and participate in family-friendly activities while hearing about the fall performance schedules from more than 50 arts and culture organizations in Philadelphia.

The St. James Philadelphia Polo Classic in Fairmount Park

Fairmount Park Athletic Field

Saturday, September 23, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Following a successful, sold-out inaugural event in 2022, The St. James Philadelphia Polo Classic gallops back into Fairmount Park for a second year. The ticketed event features two matches between some of the horseback sport’s premier players and all of the pomp and circumstance befitting “the sport of kings.”

Downingtown Fall Fest

Green Street & East Pennsylvania Avenue, Downingtown

Sunday, September 24, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Break out your favorite flannel for this fall celebration on the streets of Downingtown. The annual street festival features a day full of great food, handmade crafts and the fan-favorite Victory Beer Garden serving up seasonal brews from Victory Brewing Company, the beloved brewery that was founded in the borough in 1996.

Puerto Rican Day Parade on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Sunday, September 24, 2023 | Noon-3 p.m.

Thousands of spectators line the benja for this annual parade and celebration of Latino culture. More than 1,500 marchers make their way down the parkway each year, performing traditional Latino music, poetry and dance. The theme for the year’s event is “A Celebration of Latino Culture in the Heart of the City.”

Fishtown Fall Feastivale

Frankford Avenue from Girard Avenue to Palmer Street

Saturday, September 23, 2023 | Noon-8 p.m.

Feast your eyes (and your taste buds) on a smorgasbord of local eats from Fishtown bars and restaurants at this start-of-fall foodie street fest. The free-to-attend, pay-as-you-go event features food and drink from all your Fishtown faves in addition to carnival games, DJ performances and more than 50 local art and retail vendors. Let’s eat!

Four Walls Presents The Always Sunny Podcast LIVE! at The Mann Center

The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Avenue

Saturday, September 23, 2023 | 8 p.m.

Things are looking sunny when the gang brings their hit comedy podcast back to Philly. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton look back on 20 years of laughs and memories in a live podcast recording with host-slash-writer Megan Ganz (and maybe even a surprise guest or two — shhh).

Midtown Village Fall Festival

13th Street from Chestnut Street to Walnut streets and several surrounding blocks

Saturday, September 30, 2023 | Noon-8 p.m.

This daylong street fest along 13th Street (and several surrounding blocks) is a can’t-miss party in Center City. Enjoy live performances across multiple stages, get a jump on holiday shopping at boutique pop ups, enjoy food and drink samples from the neighborhood’s thriving restaurants, and let the little one get active with kiddo-friendly activities.

Philadelphia All-Star Craft Beer, Wine, and Cocktail Music Festival at Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way

Saturday, September 30, 2023 | 1-4 p.m. & 6-9 p.m.

Upgrade from peanuts and Cracker Jacks as you sip and sample more than 250 craft beer, wine and cocktail options at this annual ballpark bash. In addition to the adult beverages, this 21-plus party features plenty of yard games and multiple stations featuring live music. Day and night sessions are available, and VIP upgrades include added perks like early admission, Phillies alumni meet-and-greets, and photos in the Phils’ dugout.

Chris’ Jazz Café’s 34th Anniversary Show

Chris’ Jazz Café, 1421 Sansom Street

Saturday, September 30, 2023 | Shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia’s legendary Chris’ Jazz Café will mark its 34th year this month with an anniversary show headlined by rising star vocalist Anaïs Reno and the Pete Malinverni Trio, plus special guest saxophonist Dylan Band.

Upper Darby International Festival

Five Points Intersection, 100 Garrett Road, Upper Darby

Saturday, September 30, 2023 | 1-6 p.m.

Celebrate the diverse communities in Upper Darby at this annual festival in Delco. The daylong event along Garrett Road includes a parade of flags (representing the dozens of home countries of Upper Darby residents), two performance stages and plenty of food vendors serving up delicacies from around the world.

Fall for Ardmore Festival

Schauffele Plaza, 99 Cricket Terrace, Ardmore

Saturday, September 30, 2023 | 2-6 p.m.

Happy birthday, Ardmore! Known as the main street of the Main Line, this Montco strip is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a Fall for Ardmore bash that’s bigger and better than ever. On the docket: live music, food and drink, kids activities, shopping, and much more. Keep an eye on the official website for full details.

Delco Arts Week

Various locations including the Media Community Center, 301 N. Jackson Street, Media

September 30 – October 8, 2023

It’s all about the arts in Delaware County during this nine-day celebration full of exhibitions, performances and pop ups. Noteworthy events include a Fright Fest celebration of all-things gothic and macabre at Media Community Center (September 30, 2023), productions of Our Town at Colonial Playhouse (multiple dates) and Fiddler on the Roof at The Players Club of Swarthmore (multiple dates), and the Lansdowne Arts on the Avenue Festival (October 1, 2023).

Chrysanthemum Festival at Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square

September 30 – November 12, 2023

’Mums the word — chrysanthemums, more specifically — at this annual celebration of fall’s favorite flower. Thirteen classifications of the complex, colorful flowers transform the conservancy at Longwood Gardens into a living work of art. Outdoors, the family-favorite Garden Railway adds a whimsical touch to the season with dozens of miniature locomotives making their way through a multi-level display.

Taste of the Philippines at Cherry Street Pier

Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Sunday, October 1, 2023

Enjoy a day of Filipino culture at Cherry Street Pier with local vendors, Filipino food, and live music and dance performances. The cultural celebration is the final event in the 2023 PECO Multicultural Series on the Delaware River waterfront.

DesignPhiladelphia Festival

Various locations in Philadelphia (TBA)

October 4-15, 2023

Produced by the Center for Architecture and Design, DesignPhiladelphia is a 10-day fest highlighting the city’s design excellence, the skills of local designers and the impact of design on everyday life. Be on the lookout for panels, parties and tour announcements.

Jerry Seinfeld at The Met Philadelphia

The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad Street

Friday, October 6, 2023 | 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

What’s the deal with Seinfeld reruns, and why can’t we stop watching ’em? Press pause on your Netflix binge to catch the ’90s icon and fastidious funny man in the flesh as the incomparable Jerry Seinfeld grabs the mic for two shows on North Broad Street.

Revolutionary Germantown Festival at Cliveden

Cliveden, 6401 Germantown Avenue

Saturday, October 7, 2023 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This free community event at Cliveden — a historic estate in Germantown that played a crucial role during the American Revolution — interprets and reflects on the effects of the Revolution on Germantown’s residents in 1777. This year’s event places an added emphasis on the diverse stories of the people who lived through the 1777 Battle of Germantown. Stay tuned to the official website for more information.

Roxtoberfest in Roxborough

Ridge Avenue between Lyceum Avenue and Leverington Avenue

Saturday, October 7, 2023 | Noon-6 p.m.

This free-to-attend, pay-as-you-go festival in Roxborough features everything you want in an Oktoberfest celebration: German-themed entertainment, live music, costumed pets, activities for the kiddos and — of course — plenty of beer! In between sudsy sips, browse local artwork from more than 70 local crafters and makers along Ridge Avenue.

Fall For the Arts Festival 2023 in Chestnut Hill

Germantown Avenue between Willow Grove Avenue and Rex Avenue

Sunday, October 8, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

A large stretch of Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill transforms into an open-air arts and crafts marketplace during this annual autumn event. Talented artists from across the region set up shop along the avenue, selling photographs, watercolor paintings, sculptures, pottery, jewelry and more. Between bouts of browsing and shopping, jam out to live music or grab an alfresco meal at one of the many restaurants offering outdoor seating. The festivities are free to attend, with pay-as-you-go food and drink.

Old City Fest

North 3rd Street between Market and Race streets and Arch Street between 2nd and 4th streets

Sunday, October 8, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

More than 100 Old City bars, restaurants and businesses take to the streets for this day of fall fun featuring street performances, handmade crafts, kid zones and plenty of tasty, pay-as-you-go food and drink options. The multi-block party runs along North 3rd Street between Market and Race streets and Arch Street from 2nd to 4th streets. Admission to Old City Fest is free.

Chinatown Night Market

Chinatown Night Market is centered at North 10th & Race streets

Thursday, October 12, 2023 | 6-10 p.m.

Philly’s proud Chinatown community hosts an after-dark street festival featuring music, dancing, handmade crafts and delicious delicacies from iconic neighborhood restaurants. The party runs through the heart of Chinatown along 10th and Race streets.

Philly Bike Ride

Finishes at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Saturday, October 14, 2023 | 7:30 a.m.

Following a successful inaugural year, the Philly Bike Ride invites cyclists of all skill levels to cruise through 20 miles of car-free streets. The closed-course route takes bicyclists from the Philadelphia Museum of Art and back, past popular monuments. The ride ends with a festival featuring music, food and activities. Registration is required to participate in the Philly Bike Ride, but the finish line festival is open to the public and free to attend.

OctoberFeast at Peddler’s Village

Peddler’s Village, 100 Peddlers Village, New Hope

October 14-15, 2023

Transport yourself to Germany without leaving Bucks County when Peddler’s Village hosts its annual OctoberFeast. Over the course of two days, visitors can sample beers in the beer garden (in their own custom stein!), enjoy fare from food trucks, and delight in German brass music and folk dances.

Philadelphia Open Studio Tours

Various locations including 3rd Street Gallery, 610 S. 3rd Street

October 14-15 & 21-22, 2023

Hundreds of artists and community spaces open their doors to the public during Philadelphia Open Studio Tours (POST), an annual tradition that seeks to make workshops, galleries and other creative spaces more accessible. Studios east of Broad Street (in Fishtown, Queen Village, Old City, etc.) are open October 14 & 15; studios west of Broad Street (in University City, Manayunk, Germantown, etc.) are open October 21 & 22.

Philadelphia Film Festival

Various locations including Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut Street

October 19-29, 2023

This annual festival showcases the best in independent and foreign cinema — shorts, features, animated and guest-accompanied films — in theaters and venues around Philadelphia.

Head of the Schuylkill Regatta

Kelly Drive & Fountain Green Drive

October 28-29, 2023

Rowers of all levels — high school, college, elite and world champions — converge on the Schuylkill River for the two-day Head of the Schuylkill Regatta. The race winds along Kelly Drive, which offers optimal viewing points and a festive atmosphere made up of rowers and spectators alike.

Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival

Locations TBA

November 2-12, 2023

Among the largest festivals of its kind, the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival celebrates and showcases the stories of Asians and Pacific Islanders in film, performance art, music and other creative expressions during its multi-day run and during special events throughout the year.

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street

November 3-5, 2023

Museum-quality handmade jewelry, textiles and mixed media are on display and for sale during this juried show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Apple Festival at Peddler’s Village

Peddler’s Village, 100 Peddlers Village, New Hope

November 4-5, 2023

Fall’s premier fruit steals the scene during this weekend at Peddler’s Village. From fresh apple cider to apple pies, no apple delicacy is off limits for tasting and purchase.

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

Race begins at North 22nd Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway

November 17-19, 2023

The weekend before Thanksgiving is a festive one in Philly as nearly 30,000 runners and plenty of spectators flood the streets for the annual Philadelphia Marathon Weekend. Celebrating its 30th year in 2023, the weekend features a Health & Fitness Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center (November 17 & 18, 2023), the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K and Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon (November 18, 2023), and the AACR Philadelphia Marathon (November 19, 2023), which sees rosy-cheeked runners winding their way through the city on a scenic, 26.2-mile course.

Major Concerts

Big-time artists and shows gracing Philly stages…

Fall Concerts

Various locations including The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad Street

Dates vary by performance

Philly’s concert calendar is absolutely jam-packed with big names filling big venues throughout the city this fall. Here’s a sampling of the acts taking the stage in Philly this autumn:

Performing Arts

Raise the curtain on these outstanding shows…

Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Various locations including FringeArts, 140 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

September 7-24, 2023

This annual month-long celebration showcases more than 1,000 alternative, cutting-edge and avant-garde performances throughout the city — all curated by FringeArts. The lineup typically includes a healthy mix of comedic and dramatic performances at venues large and small. Don’t know where to start? Jump right into the action at one of the Fringe Festival Hubs (think: fests within the fest). 2023’s hubs include Cannonball Festival, Circus Campus Presents, Crossroads Comedy Festival, Daydream and Laurel Hill East.

Opera Philadelphia’s Festival O23

Various locations including The Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad Street

September 21 – October 1, 2023

Get excited for Festival O23, the fifth iteration of Opera Philadelphia’s popular and contemporary season opener. The 11-day event features live performances, opera film screenings and panel discussions at venues across the city. This year’s performances include Grammy-winning soprano Ana María Martínez, award-winning baritone Quinn Kelsey and more. Also on the docket is the global debut of 10 Days in a Madhouse, with five performances at The Wilma Theatre. The experimental, psychological opera — inspired by true events — follows an undercover reporter as she exposes troubling conditions inside a women’s mental hospital in 1880s New York City.

Cirque du Soleil’s BAZZAR at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks

September 26 – October 22, 2023

A spectacular show makes its North American debut in Oaks as acrobats, dancers and musicians from the world-renowned Cirque du Soleil performance troupe debut BAZZAR at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. The high-energy, high-flying show bursts with color, sound and diverse characters under the big top.

Mean Girls at the Miller Theater

Miller Theater, 250 S. Broad Street

October 3-8, 2023

So fetch. The musical version of Tina Fey’s 2004 teen comedy film of the same name features a book by Fey and witty, melodic songs. And remember: On Wednesdays, we wear pink.

Wicked at the Academy of Music

Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad Street

November 1-26, 2023

Hitting the stage at the Academy of Music in November, this dazzling Broadway production of a smash musical tells the previously untold story of the Witches of Oz, two unlikely friends who went their separate ways long before Dorothy came to town.

Sporting Events

Root, root, root for the home team…

Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way

Through Thursday, September 28, 2023 (select dates)

As the temps cool down, the hunt for a Red October heats up in South Philly. Expect plenty of bedlam at the Bank this fall as the Phils make a final playoff push. It’s a month of big series in September with home matchups against the:

Miami Marlins (September 8-10, 2023)

Atlanta Braves (September 11-12, 2023)

New York Mets (boooooo!) (September 21-24, 2023), and

Pittsburgh Pirates (September 26-28, 2023).

Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park

Subaru Park, 2501 Seaport Drive, Chester

Through Saturday, October 7, 2023 (select dates)

A surging Union squad — hoping to recapture the 2022 magic that vaulted them to the MLS Cup Final — close out the regular season in Chester with some of the biggest matches of the season, including matchups against the:

New York Red Bulls (September 16, 2023)

Los Angeles FC (September 23, 2023)

Atlanta United FC (October 4, 2023), and

Nashville SC (October 7, 2023).

Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way

September 14 – December 31, 2023 (select dates)

Say it with us: Gooooooooo Biiiiiiiiiirds. After last season’s unforgettable run to the Super Bowl, the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles return to South Philly for a season with sky-high expectations. The Linc is sure to be rockin’ for the home opener against the Minnesota Vikings (September 14, 2023) and when the squad rocks those throwback Kelly Greens for the first time against the Miami Dolphins (October 22, 2023).

Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street

October 17, 2023 – April 16, 2024 (select dates)

After a disappointing 2022-2023 season, the Fly Guys look to turn things around with a new look and a new attitude as they usher in a new era of Flyers hockey. The Flyers faithful are sure to pack the house for the home opener against the Vancouver Canucks (October 17, 2023). Other big-time fall matchups include tilts against the Los Angeles Kings (November 4, 2023) and Las Vegas Golden Knights (November 18, 2023).

Mexico vs. Germany at Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 | 8 p.m.

Ahead of Philly’s stint as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it’s an evening of Tuesday Night Futbol at the Linc as the decorated Mexican National Team takes on the four-time FIFA World Cup Champion national squad from Germany.

Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street

Dates TBA

The Sixers — led by reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid — embark on a new season under a new head coach. Former NBA champion Nick Nurse strolls the sidelines for the Sixers as the team looks to make it past the second round of the playoffs for the first since 2001. Stay tuned to the team’s official website for the release of the 2023-2024 regular season schedule.

