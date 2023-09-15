Manchin Announces $5.9 Million for Rural Workforce Development Across West Virginia

September 15, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,939,156 from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), in partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), for Connec Train Corp., Coalfield Development Corp., Blue Ridge Community and Technical College and West Virginia University. The funding is made possible through the DOL Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities initiative and will provide career training and supportive services to help workers secure good-paying jobs in high-demand occupations.

“West Virginians are some of the hardest workers you’ll ever meet, and I’m pleased the DOL and the ARC are investing nearly $6 million in bolstering rural workforce development across our state,” said Senator Manchin. “These awards will help West Virginians prepare for and secure good-paying, long-term jobs, which will boost economic growth throughout Appalachia. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that create economic opportunities for all West Virginians.”

Individual awards listed below: