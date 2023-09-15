Integral Yoga Institute New York: A Beacon of Peace and Unity in the Heart of the West Village
EINPresswire.com/ -- Integral Yoga Institute, nestled in the heart of New York City's West Village, is considered by many to be a spiritual oasis dedicated to promoting peace, self-realization, and harmony. Founded in 1966, the institute quickly became a beacon of hope and spiritual growth for the city's residents. Inspired by Sri Swami Satchidananda, a renowned spiritual teacher from India, the institute's teachings resonated with many New Yorkers, especially during a time of cultural transformation, including the hippie and flower children movements.
Established in 1966 as a non-profit , the institute has been serving the community through the practice and teachings of Yoga as imparted by Sri Swami Satchidananda since its founding.
"Integral Yoga's teachings aim to help individuals realize their full potential by cultivating an easeful body, a peaceful mind, a useful life, and, ultimately, the realization of one's true Self." said Radha Metro-Midkiff, Executive Director of Integral Yoga Institute New York. "We promote equity by offering a welcoming environment for people of all races, faiths, ages, gender identities, and sexual orientations to enjoy the benefits of a yoga practice. Our goal is to promote peace in the individual, as well as harmony and understanding in the world."
In 1970, Integral Yoga Institute New York found its permanent home in a beautiful brownstone building on West 13th Street in historic Greenwich Village. Here, it continued to attract spiritual seekers from diverse backgrounds, offering classes, workshops, and a vegetarian natural foods store that aligned with the principles of purity and nonviolence inherent in Yoga. The institute has also extended its reach to address a wide range of health conditions through Yoga, introducing programs like Yoga At Work® and Yoga At School™ to make Yoga accessible to everyone in various settings.
"Our commitment to inclusivity is reflected in the numerous activities we host such as Kirtans (devotional chanting) and Satsangs (spiritual discussions). Its staff includes Swamis (monks) who have taken vows of service, along with dedicated teachers and part-time workers." said Metro-Midkiff.
Upcoming Classes and Teachings at Integral Yoga Institute New York include:
- Brahmand: Cultivation of a Serene and Peaceful Mind on September 7th, 2023
- Kirtan on September 8th, 2023
- Living Tones: An Immersive Sound Journey on September 9th, 2023
- Pranayama: The Transformative Power of Breathwork on September 16th, 2023
- Fundamentals of Personalized Yoga Therapy: Healing through Yoga on September 17th, 2023
- Autumnal Equinox Reiki and Gong Temple Sacred Vibrations on September 22nd, 2023
- Shamanic Sound Journey on September 24th, 2023
For more information about Integral Yoga Institute New York and to explore the upcoming events, classes, and teachings, please visit Integral Yoga Institute's Website or contact Radha Metro-Midkiff, Executive Director, at Integral Yoga Institute New York
Media Contact:
Ryan McCormick
