Excelitas Technologies to Acquire Heraeus Noblelight Business from Heraeus Group

Excelitas Moves to Further Expand and Broaden its Industrial Technology Portfolio with a Highly Complementary Set of Photonic Solutions across the Lighting Spectrum

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelitas Technologies Corp., a leading industrial and medical technology manufacturer focused on delivering innovative, market-driven photonic solutions, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with Heraeus Group (Hanau, Germany) to acquire the Heraeus Noblelight business with approximately 850 employees, including operations in Germany, United Kingdom, United States, China and Japan, along with several key application centers.



Heraeus Noblelight is an operative company within Heraeus Group, a broadly diversified and globally leading family-owned technology group. Heraeus Noblelight specializes in the development and manufacture of specialty light sources and solutions, from ultraviolet to infrared, used within analytical instrumentation, industrial curing, water treatment, electronics manufacturing, medical and cosmetic therapy, battery production and many others.

"We see tremendous potential in the union of Heraeus Noblelight’s technology portfolio with our own extensive offering in plasma and LED products. Leveraging our combined investments and expanded offering will drive growth and present innovative integrated solutions to our highly complementary customer and product mix across a variety of unique markets,” said Michael Ersoni, Excelitas Technologies EVP Commercial Business.

The acquisition of Heraeus Noblelight will represent the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions by Excelitas Technologies since its establishment in 2010.

"As a leading player in the specialty light market, Heraeus Noblelight has a strong footprint in the areas of market access, problem-solving expertise, and technological bandwidth. We are convinced, that this agreement will further boost Heraeus Noblelight’s stable growth path of the last years,” said Jan Rinnert, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Heraeus Group.

The agreement has been approved by both companies. Terms are not being disclosed and the transaction is expected to close before the end of 2023 (subject to obtaining regulatory approvals). For more information, visit www.excelitas.com and www.heraeus.com.

About Excelitas Technologies Corp.

Excelitas Technologies® is a leading industrial technology manufacturer focused on delivering innovative, market-driven photonic solutions to meet the illumination, optical, optronic, sensing, detection and imaging needs of our OEM and end-user customers. Serving a vast array of applications across biomedical, scientific, semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, safety, security, consumer products, defense and aerospace sectors, Excelitas stands committed to enabling our customers’ success in their many various end-markets. Our team consists of more than 7,500 professionals working across North America, Europe and Asia, to serve customers worldwide.

Connect with Excelitas on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram, or visit our website at www.excelitas.com for more information.

About Heraeus Group

The Heraeus Group is a broadly diversified and globally leading family-owned technology company, headquartered in Hanau, Germany. The company’s roots go back to a family pharmacy started in 1660. Today, Heraeus bundles diverse activities in the Business Platforms Metals and Recycling, Health, Semiconductor and Electronics as well as Industrials. Customers benefit from innovative technologies and solutions based on broad materials expertise and technological leadership. In the 2022 financial year, the Heraeus Group generated revenues of €29.1 billion (US$30.6 billion) with approximately 17,200 employees in 40 countries. Heraeus is one of the top 10 family-owned companies in Germany and holds a leading position in its global markets.

About Heraeus Noblelight

Heraeus Noblelight counts itself among the market and technology leaders worldwide for specialty light sources with wavelengths from ultraviolet to infrared for industrial, scientific, and medical applications. With locations in Europe, Asia and the US Heraeus Noblelight designs and manufactures lamps for analytical measurement technology and the printing industry, infrared emitters for industrial heating processes, arc and flash lamps, and products for water disinfection, air treatment, as well as sun simulation and photochemistry with a high level of vertical integration.

