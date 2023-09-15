End Brain Cancer Initiative Teams Up with Virtue Research to Elevate Patient Voice in Metastatic Disease to the Brain
EINPresswire.com/ -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has teamed up with Virtue Research to elevate the patient voice in Metastatic Disease to the Brain. People diagnosed with certain Metastatic Cancers are invited to participate in a paid online survey that will help advance our understanding of the treatment and management of these cancers. Eligible diagnoses include Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, Gastric / Gastroesophageal Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, and Renal Cell Carcinoma.
Those who qualify and complete the online survey from Virtue Research will be compensated $200 for their time (60 minutes total of tasks). Those interested can start the qualification process here: https://endbraincancer.org/metastatic-cancer-online-survey/.
Virtue Research, the firm conducting this research, is an independent market research agency and consultancy. The research is sponsored by a life sciences company. The client complies with all laws that protect your personal information and the following market research codes of conduct: EphMRA, Insights Association, BHBIA, and ICC/ESOMAR.
EBCI is a Disease Education, Awareness & Outreach Campaign/Initiative.
The EndBrainCancer Initiative | Chris Elliott Fund is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. Go to https://www.endbraincancer.org for more information.
Dellann Elliott Mydland
Those who qualify and complete the online survey from Virtue Research will be compensated $200 for their time (60 minutes total of tasks). Those interested can start the qualification process here: https://endbraincancer.org/metastatic-cancer-online-survey/.
Virtue Research, the firm conducting this research, is an independent market research agency and consultancy. The research is sponsored by a life sciences company. The client complies with all laws that protect your personal information and the following market research codes of conduct: EphMRA, Insights Association, BHBIA, and ICC/ESOMAR.
EBCI is a Disease Education, Awareness & Outreach Campaign/Initiative.
The EndBrainCancer Initiative | Chris Elliott Fund is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. Go to https://www.endbraincancer.org for more information.
Dellann Elliott Mydland
End brain cancer Initiative
+1 425-444-2215
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube