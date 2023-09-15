Centenarian Chicagoan Dorothy Hoffner Poised to Make Skydiving History
Chicago-born Dorothy Hoffner is a beacon of vivacity and daring. Throughout her life, she has consistently defied conventions, inspiring countless others...CHICAGO, IL, US, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking a momentous occasion in the world of extreme sports, Chicago's very own Dorothy Hoffner, at the age of 104, is geared up to shatter the skydiving world record. The audacious attempt, scheduled for the upcoming week, will undeniably demonstrate that age remains no barrier to achieving lofty aspirations.
Born in an era witnessing the Great Depression and global wars, Hoffner has always embodied resilience and zest. Her upcoming feat seeks not just personal achievement but aims to inspire and remind individuals globally that age should never be a hindrance to chasing one's passions.
The current record is held by a 103-year-old skydiver. Hoffner's courageous plunge will etch her name in the annals of history, serving as an enduring testament to the indomitable human spirit.
Supporters, media, and the general public are invited to join and witness this groundbreaking event. Details regarding the jump's exact location and time can be accessed via the event's official webpage.
For Media Inquiries:
chicagostarmedia.com
200 E. Randolph Street, Suite 5100
Chicago, IL 60601
Phone: 1-312-690-3092
Email: info@chicagostarmedia.com
Al Fred
Chicago Star Media
+1 312-690-3092
email us here