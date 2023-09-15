Major updates to Cadcorp SIS 9.1

Cadcorp supports customers in gaining deeper insight from data

Spatial insight company, Cadcorp has made significant updates to its GIS software in the first service release of Cadcorp SIS 9.1. It brings a host of new features, optimisations, and enhancements to Cadcorp SIS Desktop, Cadcorp SIS WebMap and Cadcorp GeognoSIS® and additional support for Ordnance Survey® (OS) data products.

Enhanced OS data support

The SIS 9.1 service release introduces updates to further support access to the OS National Geographic Database (OS NGD) API - Features within Cadcorp SIS Desktop. This includes the capability to extract Transport Network or Water Network data from the OS Data Hub and seamlessly build a topological network from the returned Link and Node features. Rule-based drawing and Expression evaluations have been significantly improved for Overlays with Themes that contain a large number of 'rules' (OS OpenMap - Local, for example), and now draw substantially faster.

Expanded access to OS Data Hub

This release significantly broadens data format compatibility within SIS Desktop. Support has been added for the OS MasterMap™ Topography Layer supplied in the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) GeoPackage format accessible from the OS Data Hub. OS NGD Transport Network and Water Network data can also be loaded from OGC GeoPackage files into SIS Desktop, with automatic conversion to a topological network.

Efficient data management and optimisation

With an emphasis on efficient data management, SIS Desktop now offers an OGC Utilities page. This enables users to manage OGC GeoPackage database files, including adding spatial indexes to a database file and merging separate database files into a single new file. A popular application for this new utility will be for consolidating multiple files downloaded from the OS Data Hub for simplified data and file management.

More applications and extensions

SIS WebMap supports the what3words (w3w) extension which allows the user to zoom to any w3w address, or to click on the map to learn the w3w address for that position. The new release of Cadcorp SIS WebMap for Power BI allows resources within Microsoft Power BI such as point, area and line data to be displayed over background maps with dynamic styling options. A link to an Incident Recording System, popular with UK Fire and Rescue Services, has been updated and allows incident locations to be validated on a map.

Empowering user experience

The service release offers greater versatility of use with support for decorated URLs, enabling users to open SIS WebMap using a feature identified by overlay, schema column, and unique reference. In addition, website administrators can implement a flexible “iframe” for embedded maps. The SIS 9.1 service release underscores seamless integration and flexibility by enhancing synchronisation between SIS Desktop, SIS WebMap, and GeognoSIS.

Martin Daly, Technical Director of Cadcorp commented: "The Cadcorp SIS 9.1 service release reflects our commitment to providing advanced geospatial solutions that empower our users. These enhancements will help streamline workflows, boost performance, and open new possibilities for utilising spatial data.”

The service release also incorporates bug fixes, software updates and performance enhancements.

About Cadcorp

Cadcorp helps organisations derive meaningful and actionable intelligence from data. We do this with an extensive range of GIS software, spatial data and consultancy services designed to better inform decision-making. With our technical knowledge and expertise, we know how to support our customers in realising the benefits of location information.