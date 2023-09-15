Docket Number:
FDA-2011-D-0611
Issued by:

Guidance Issuing Office

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

This draft guidance document provides answers to common questions from prospective applicants and other interested parties regarding the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act of 2009 (BPCI Act). The question and answer (Q&A) format is intended to inform prospective applicants and facilitate the development of proposed biosimilar products and proposed interchangeable products, as well as describe FDA’s interpretation of certain statutory requirements added by the BPCI Act. This draft guidance document revises the draft guidance document entitled “Biosimilarity and Interchangeability:  Additional Draft Q&As on Biosimilar Development and the BPCI Act,” issued November 2020 to retain appropriate Q&As in draft.

Submit Comments

You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))

If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:

Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852

All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2011-D-0611.