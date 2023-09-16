North America Europe Methylnaltrexone Market to Generate 12.7 Million Sales By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- North American and European Methylnaltrexone Market revenue was US$ 8.3 million in 2022 and is estimated to generate revenue of US$ 12.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/north-america-europe-methylnaltrexone-market
The methylnaltrexone market in North America and Europe stands out as an intriguing intersection of more general health problems and changing pharmaceutical demand in the world of pharmaceuticals. According to research on recent methylnaltrexone market trends, spending on innovation in the pharmaceutical industry is rapidly increasing in both of these regions.
The opioid problem, which is especially severe in North America, is responsible for the market's expansion. In 2022, 178 million opioid prescriptions were filled in the United States. Opioid-induced constipation (OIC), a frequent and painful side effect, has unintentionally increased as a result of this rising opioid reliance, which is fueled by both appropriate medical use and misuse. In addition, OIC may have been a problem for 67.2 million to 84 million people in North America who used opioids. The market for methylnaltrexone is being driven by the need for an efficient treatment for such a prevalent illness.
Better patient education is fostered through integrated care models, which are fueled by technological improvements. An intriguing number was revealed by a 2022 study: almost 65% of patients now favor digital consultations to talk about probable prescription adverse effects, especially those connected to opioids. The pattern shows that informed patients are more inclined to look for condition-specific therapy. As more of this patient population becomes aware of the risks associated with opioid-induced constipation, demand for specialized treatments like methylnaltrexone is anticipated to increase. As a result, even if the incidence of opioid prescription stays the same or drops, methylnaltrexone's adoption rate, helped by digital platforms, may increase as knowledge of OIC rises.
Pharmaceuticals Companies Generated Over 75% of Market Revenue Share
Large pharmaceutical companies produced and distributed 75% of the methylnaltrexone that was sold in North America and Europe in 2022. The most powerful force is revealed to be the pharmaceutical industry, which not only dominates production but also significantly shapes research, distribution, and marketing. They play a crucial role in the ecosystem of the market due to their extensive distribution networks, marketing expertise, and capability for mass production.
Online Channels Generated Sales of About 45% of Market Revenue Share
The online distribution channel generated sales of about 45% of the methylnaltrexone market and is likely to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period. Online distribution has undergone a paradigm shift with the advent of the digital age. Particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic, e-pharmacies, and online medical retailers have seen rapid growth.
The online market has taken off due to the appeal of doorstep delivery and the availability of medications not found elsewhere. Given the growing digitalization and the global shift toward online purchasing and healthcare management, this figure is anticipated to rise over the next few years.
Solutions Dosage Segment Control About 24% of Market Revenue Share
Solution-based dosage forms are in reasonably high demand with a market share of approximately 24%. For those who have trouble swallowing tablets, the methylnaltrexone market's solutions segment provides a workable substitute. They have the benefit of quicker absorption, which may be essential for patients experiencing severe distress. Their importance is particularly noticeable in circumstances like the patient's home where prompt patient care is crucial. However, the injections account for around 15% of the market, which is a sizable portion.
North America Generates Sales of US$ 4.78 Million of the Market
Methylnaltrexone's market value in North America as of 2022 was roughly $4.78 million. The United States dominated the methylnaltrexone market in North America. This is due to the region's robust and dynamic environment characterized by the interaction of legislative frameworks, consumer needs, and technological advancements in the pharmaceutical industry.
Investments have been drawn to this solid financial foundation, particularly in the area of research and development. Pharmaceutical behemoths in the area have invested over US$ 17 million on methylnaltrexone-specific R&D, hoping to improve its formulation and delivery systems.
With a staggering 178 million opioid prescriptions written in 2022 alone, opioid in the United States is at the center of this industry. The effects of this crisis are being felt in the increased demand for methylnaltrexone, a drug used to treat constipation brought on by opiate use. Chronic pain patients receiving prolonged opioid medication emerge as the dominating group, particularly in North America, in terms of those driving demand.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Report Include
• Biocrick
• Cayman
• Mallinckrodt
• Progenics Pharmaceuticals
• Salix Pharmaceuticals
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/north-america-europe-methylnaltrexone-market
Segmentation Outline
The North America and Europe methylnaltrexone market segmentation focuses on Dosage, Route of Administration, End-User, Distribution Channel, Type, and Region.
By Dosage
• Tablets
• Solution
• Injection
By Route of Administration
• Oral
• Subcutaneous
By End User
• Pharmaceutical Companies
• Research Institutes
By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
By Type
• API
• Finished Products
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/north-america-europe-methylnaltrexone-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn