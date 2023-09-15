Europe Digital Tokenization Market to Rise at a Revenue of US$ 3,252.3 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔𝟖𝟒.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is estimated to rise at a revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑,𝟐𝟓𝟐.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟖.𝟗% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/europe-digital-tokenization-market
Europe has been firmly establishing itself as a key node in the global blockchain and digital assets ecosystem over the last few years. As a result, Europe digital tokenization market landscape is primarily represented by a wide range of products offered by several startups, well-established financial institutions, and even governmental organizations. As of 2022, Europe had about 25% of the worldwide tokenization industry, due to its progressive legal approach and the quick uptake of blockchain technology.
The digital tokenization market in Europe has grown rapidly, due to the regulatory certainty that European regulators have supplied. The region's unique approach to blockchain and digital assets is one of the main motivators. A new law, Markets in Crypto-assets (MiCA), was adopted in 2020. By defining the legal status of previously unregulated crypto assets, MiCA established a thorough set of regulations to assure consumer safety while promoting innovation.
Real estate worth roughly €150 million (US$ 15.97 million) in major European cities like Paris, Berlin, and Madrid have been tokenized as of 2022. Since tokenizing real estate offers a number of benefits, this trend in the European digital tokenization market exhibits a 30% growth from the prior year, demonstrating the growing popularity of this new form of asset management. Additionally, it was shown that 50% of European real estate professionals thought tokenization may help the sector overcome some long-standing issues, like the high entry hurdles for new investors in 2022. Therefore, the increase in real estate tokenization will spur market expansion.
Recent changes in the market in Europe have increased interest in and investments in the sector. Due to their awareness of the revolutionary potential of tokenization platforms in assets ranging from real estate to art, prominent European banks and financial institutions have begun incorporating them. For instance, the Luxembourg-based tokenization technology Tokeny and Inveniam Capital Partners partnered in January 2022. The partnership received a €5 million investment from Inveniam, Apex, and K20 Fund. The integrity of private market digital assets is supported by this information, which also enables price discovery among market players.
𝐁𝐅𝐒𝐈 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟐𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The BFSI sector's substantial 20% revenue share of the Europe market in 2022 is evidence of its dedication to maintaining client confidence. The BFSI sector makes significant investments to safeguard this data and stop any nefarious data breaches. The industry's reliance on and use of tokenization has expanded with the rise of digital payments and financial services. For instance, in September 2023, the largest lender in Germany, Deutsche Bank, stated that it was establishing digital asset custody and tokenization services in partnership with Taurus, a Swiss business that specializes in cryptocurrency storage.
Tokenization is a must due to the European banks' rapid adoption of open banking frameworks while ensuring GDPR compliance. For instance, France and Germany have seen a sharp increase in the number of people using mobile banking, which calls for stronger data security measures.
𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝟔𝟖% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
In 2022, the large organization size generated over 68% of the revenue share of the Europe digital tokenization market and emerged as the unchallenged leader. Large businesses frequently deal with vast amounts of data, which increases the dangers of potential breaches and spurs industry expansion.
These corporations have aggressively implemented tokenization as a key element of their data security strategy in response to their awareness of these vulnerabilities and their significant financial resources. The regulatory environment is more complicated because Europe is home to many large international corporations and tech companies. Compliance is mandatory due to the GDPR and growing e-privacy laws, which compels big businesses to make significant tokenization investments.
𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟖𝟕% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Eastern Europe is proving to be an unanticipated powerhouse, capturing 87% of the market. With its significant market share, Eastern Europe would contribute more than €2.5 billion (US$ 2.6 Bn). Being a major player in the region, Russia has pursued blockchain technologies with great vigor. This domination reflects more intricate regional priorities, investments, and creative initiatives than sheer volume.
The governments of Poland and Hungary are supporting various large-scale blockchain initiatives. Additionally, a 2022 study found that approximately 60% of Eastern European fintech experts anticipate that existing banking and financial systems will undergo a radical transformation due to digital tokenization within the next five years.
The market in Eastern Europe offers a wide range of opportunities. Real estate offers significant economic streams, especially in developing urban centers like Warsaw, Budapest, and Moscow. These cities are democratizing real estate investing and ensuring liquidity by utilizing tokenization to welcome foreign investors. With predictions predicting that tokenized real estate assets in Eastern Europe could reach €500 million (US$ 532 Mn) by 2030, this trend is expected to increase.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/europe-digital-tokenization-market
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞
• American Express
• Fidelity National Information Services Inc
• First data corporation
• Fiserv
• Futurex
• Global Payments
• Hewlett-Packard Enterprises
• Lookout (CipherCloud)
• Mastercard International Incorporated
• Micro focus
• Protegrity
• Thales
• TokenEx
• Visa (CyberSource)
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞, 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲.
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Solution
• Services
o Professional Services
o Managed Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞
• Cloud
• On-Premises
𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
• Large Enterprises
• SMEs
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Payment Security
• User Authentication
• Compliance Management
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• BFSI
• Retail
• Healthcare and Pharma
• Travel & Hospitality
• IT & Telecom
• Media & Entertainment
• Government and Defense
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Western Europe
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
o Poland
o Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/europe-digital-tokenization-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn