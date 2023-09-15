Ultrasound Devices Market to Witness a Growth Trajectory of US$ 10,919.6 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕,𝟏𝟗𝟕.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is estimated to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟎,𝟗𝟏𝟗.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟕𝟒% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/ultrasound-devices-market
The global ultrasound devices market has expanded and changed over time, influenced by technology developments, changing patient demographics, and global trends in the healthcare sector. With a wide range of therapeutic uses, ultrasound instruments have long been a cornerstone in the field of medical imaging.
Due to the development of chronic diseases, there has been an increase in the demand for diagnostic treatments as the world's geriatric population grows. The number of people 60 and older in the world will increase to 2 billion by 2050. Chronic disease currently impacts over 14 million individuals worldwide and is rapidly spreading throughout the world. This shift in the population emphasizes the value of effective, non-invasive diagnostic methods, a field in which ultrasound instruments excel.
The ultrasound devices market has grown significantly as a result of technological advancements. The diagnostic environment has evolved with the introduction of 3D and 4D imaging modalities. According to a study by Astute Analytica, hospitals and clinics that used 4D imaging technology had patient diagnosis accuracy rates that were 12% higher than those utilizing traditional 2D imaging. Manufacturers specializing in 3D and 4D ultrasound devices saw a rise in revenue of 6.5% year over year as a result of this change.
AI and ultrasound working together can change the world. According to preliminary research on the market for ultrasound equipment globally in 2022, AI-enhanced ultrasounds had a 25% lower rate of false positives than conventional ultrasounds, improving diagnostic accuracy. Furthermore, by 2030, AI-integrated ultrasound equipment will control a significant portion of the market, accounting for 40% of the ultrasound market. According to a research prediction, by 2030, 75% of ultrasound devices may be AI-enhanced, representing an eight-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 17%.
𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
With a staggering 92.4% market share, diagnostic ultrasound dominated the ultrasound device market. Given its fundamental place in medical diagnostics, this sizable segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.83%.
The desire for sophisticated diagnostic tools across a range of medical specialties, including obstetrics, cardiology, and oncology, as well as the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related illnesses, are the main driving forces behind this market. Medical personnel need diagnostic ultrasound equipment because it provides a non-invasive, economical way to diagnose a variety of illnesses.
Additionally, the market for diagnostic devices has grown dramatically as a result of technological developments such as compact 2D and 3D/4D imaging. These developments have made it possible for medical practitioners to acquire top-notch diagnostic images and offer precise diagnoses and treatment suggestions. The expansion of the diagnostic devices market has also been fueled by the rising demand for portable and handheld ultrasound instruments for point-of-care and emergency scenarios.
𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐲/𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐭-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝟓𝟕% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
In 2022, cart/trolley-based ultrasound devices controlled over 57.31% market share. This is because it makes it simpler to diagnose and treat patients without transporting critically ill patients. After all, it can convey the machine to the patient's location. Additionally, the prevalence of cart- and trolley-based ultrasound devices in intensive care units and emergency rooms contributes to their high demand.
They eliminate the need for patient relocation, which can occasionally be harmful, by enabling diagnostic equipment to be conveniently wheeled to a patient's bedside. This ensures fast treatment commencement in addition to speeding up the diagnostic process, leading to improved patient outcomes and satisfaction levels.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟐𝟗% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the highest CAGR of 5.18%. The region will generate about 29.41% of the revenue share by 2031 in the global ultrasound devices market. This growth trajectory is influenced by a number of variables, including the high population density of the area, rising healthcare costs, and rising middle-class per capita income. China, a significant participant in the Asia Pacific, perfectly captures this growth tale.
The region is home to around 60% of the world's population, which creates a sizable market for healthcare products and accounts for a sizeable portion of the region's ultrasound industry. A demographic shift is taking place in nations like India, where the expanding middle class is using healthcare services more frequently. From 2015 to 2022, the major APAC countries' per capita health expenditure increased by 9.7%, according to the Asian Development Bank.
According to figures from the Chinese government, healthcare spending grew by 15% between 2019 and 2022. In addition, it is clear that China is committed to strengthening its primary healthcare system. The demand for diagnostic tools like ultrasound equipment is increasing dramatically as a result of policies that place a high priority on the early detection and management of chronic diseases.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/ultrasound-devices-market
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Due to a few number of worldwide and regionally active players, the ultrasonic devices market is highly concentrated. A few well-known and market-leading local and international companies, such as Terason, Siemens Healthier AG, B. Braun, Hologic Inc., and others, are examined in the competitive landscape.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Canon Medical Systems Corporation
• FUJIFILM OneSite, Inc.
• GE Healthcare
• B. Braun
• Hologic Inc.
• Konica Minolta Inc.
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Mindray Medical International Limited
• Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.
• Siemens Healthier AG
• Analogic Corporation
• Neusoft Corporation
• Trivitron Healthcare
• CHISON Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.
• Terason
• Esaote SpA
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Diagnostic Ultrasound
• Therapeutic Ultrasound
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Color Ultrasound Devices
• Black and White (B/W) Ultrasound Devices
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲
• Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Devices
• Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices
• Point-of-care Ultrasound Devices
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Radiology/General Imaging
• Cardiology
• Gynecology
• Vascular
• Urology
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Hospitals
• Surgical Centers
• Diagnostic Centers
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Maternity Centers
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/ultrasound-devices-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn