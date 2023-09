Ultrasound Devices Market to Witness a Growth Trajectory of US$ 10,919.6 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Global ๐”๐ฅ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ revenue was ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ•,๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ• ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is estimated to reach ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ,๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ” ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ’% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/ultrasound-devices-market The global ultrasound devices market has expanded and changed over time, influenced by technology developments, changing patient demographics, and global trends in the healthcare sector. With a wide range of therapeutic uses, ultrasound instruments have long been a cornerstone in the field of medical imaging.Due to the development of chronic diseases, there has been an increase in the demand for diagnostic treatments as the world's geriatric population grows. The number of people 60 and older in the world will increase to 2 billion by 2050. Chronic disease currently impacts over 14 million individuals worldwide and is rapidly spreading throughout the world. This shift in the population emphasizes the value of effective, non-invasive diagnostic methods, a field in which ultrasound instruments excel.The ultrasound devices market has grown significantly as a result of technological advancements. The diagnostic environment has evolved with the introduction of 3D and 4D imaging modalities. According to a study by Astute Analytica, hospitals and clinics that used 4D imaging technology had patient diagnosis accuracy rates that were 12% higher than those utilizing traditional 2D imaging. Manufacturers specializing in 3D and 4D ultrasound devices saw a rise in revenue of 6.5% year over year as a result of this change.AI and ultrasound working together can change the world. According to preliminary research on the market for ultrasound equipment globally in 2022, AI-enhanced ultrasounds had a 25% lower rate of false positives than conventional ultrasounds, improving diagnostic accuracy. Furthermore, by 2030, AI-integrated ultrasound equipment will control a significant portion of the market, accounting for 40% of the ultrasound market. According to a research prediction, by 2030, 75% of ultrasound devices may be AI-enhanced, representing an eight-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 17%.๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ ๐ง๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐”๐ฅ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐š๐ง ๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žWith a staggering 92.4% market share, diagnostic ultrasound dominated the ultrasound device market. Given its fundamental place in medical diagnostics, this sizable segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.83%.The desire for sophisticated diagnostic tools across a range of medical specialties, including obstetrics, cardiology, and oncology, as well as the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related illnesses, are the main driving forces behind this market. Medical personnel need diagnostic ultrasound equipment because it provides a non-invasive, economical way to diagnose a variety of illnesses.Additionally, the market for diagnostic devices has grown dramatically as a result of technological developments such as compact 2D and 3D/4D imaging. These developments have made it possible for medical practitioners to acquire top-notch diagnostic images and offer precise diagnoses and treatment suggestions. The expansion of the diagnostic devices market has also been fueled by the rising demand for portable and handheld ultrasound instruments for point-of-care and emergency scenarios.๐“๐ซ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฒ/๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ญ-๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐”๐ฅ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ•% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žIn 2022, cart/trolley-based ultrasound devices controlled over 57.31% market share. This is because it makes it simpler to diagnose and treat patients without transporting critically ill patients. After all, it can convey the machine to the patient's location. Additionally, the prevalence of cart- and trolley-based ultrasound devices in intensive care units and emergency rooms contributes to their high demand.They eliminate the need for patient relocation, which can occasionally be harmful, by enabling diagnostic equipment to be conveniently wheeled to a patient's bedside. This ensures fast treatment commencement in addition to speeding up the diagnostic process, leading to improved patient outcomes and satisfaction levels.๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ญ๐จ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ฅ ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žAsia Pacific is predicted to develop at the highest CAGR of 5.18%. The region will generate about 29.41% of the revenue share by 2031 in the global ultrasound devices market. This growth trajectory is influenced by a number of variables, including the high population density of the area, rising healthcare costs, and rising middle-class per capita income. China, a significant participant in the Asia Pacific, perfectly captures this growth tale.The region is home to around 60% of the world's population, which creates a sizable market for healthcare products and accounts for a sizeable portion of the region's ultrasound industry. A demographic shift is taking place in nations like India, where the expanding middle class is using healthcare services more frequently. From 2015 to 2022, the major APAC countries' per capita health expenditure increased by 9.7%, according to the Asian Development Bank.According to figures from the Chinese government, healthcare spending grew by 15% between 2019 and 2022. In addition, it is clear that China is committed to strengthening its primary healthcare system. The demand for diagnostic tools like ultrasound equipment is increasing dramatically as a result of policies that place a high priority on the early detection and management of chronic diseases.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žDue to a few number of worldwide and regionally active players, the ultrasonic devices market is highly concentrated. A few well-known and market-leading local and international companies, such as Terason, Siemens Healthier AG, B. Braun, Hologic Inc., and others, are examined in the competitive landscape.๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:โ€ข Canon Medical Systems Corporationโ€ข FUJIFILM OneSite, Inc.โ€ข GE Healthcareโ€ข B. Braunโ€ข Hologic Inc.โ€ข Konica Minolta Inc.โ€ข Koninklijke Philips N.V.โ€ข Mindray Medical International Limitedโ€ข Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.โ€ข Siemens Healthier AGโ€ข Analogic Corporationโ€ข Neusoft Corporationโ€ข Trivitron Healthcareโ€ข CHISON Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.โ€ข Terasonโ€ข Esaote SpAโ€ข Other Prominent Players๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐"๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ, ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ, ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐„๐ง๐-๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒโ€ข Diagnostic Ultrasoundโ€ข Therapeutic Ultrasound๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Color Ultrasound Devicesโ€ข Black and White (B/W) Ultrasound Devices๐๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒโ€ข Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Devicesโ€ข Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devicesโ€ข Point-of-care Ultrasound Devices๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Radiology/General Imagingโ€ข Cardiologyโ€ข Gynecologyโ€ข Vascularโ€ข Urologyโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซโ€ข Hospitalsโ€ข Surgical Centersโ€ข Diagnostic Centersโ€ข Ambulatory Surgical Centersโ€ข Maternity Centersโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexicoโ€ข Europeโ€ข Western Europe๏‚ง The UK๏‚ง Germany๏‚ง France๏‚ง Italy๏‚ง Spain๐จ ๐'๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐–๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Eastern Europe๏‚ง Poland๏‚ง Russia๐จ ๐'๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Australia & New Zealando South Koreao ASEANo Rest of Asia Pacificโ€ข Middle East & Africa (MEA)o Saudi Arabiao South Africao UAEo Rest of MEAโ€ข South Americao Argentinao Brazilo Rest of South America We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.