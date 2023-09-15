Submit Release
Annual Survey 2023: Ukraine

This ‘Annual Survey 2023 – Ukraine. Perception of the European Union’ was carried out by the EU regional Communication Programme for the Eastern Neighbourhood (EU NEIGHBOURS east). The survey was conducted in February 2023, using computer-assisted telephone interviews.

Ninety-six per cent of Ukrainians say their country has good relations with the European Union. The poll also found that 95% of citizens know that the EU has been providing Ukraine with support since the beginning of the war, and that most citizens (85%) consider it as effective. An overwhelming majority are aware of EU support for refugees and IDPs (98%), EU humanitarian aid (97%), financial support (96%), military support (95%) and support for future reconstruction (91%).

