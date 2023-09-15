Ukraine: opinion poll shows overwhelming support for EU 

Ninety-six per cent of Ukrainians say their country has good relations with the European Union, according to the 2023 annual survey of opinion in Ukraine.

The survey was conducted in February 2023 using computer-assisted telephone interviews with a representative sample of 1,000 people across the country. The opinion polls have been carried out annually by the EU NEIGHBOURS EAST programme in Ukraine and the five other countries of the Eastern Neighbourhood region since 2016.

The latest poll also found that 95% of citizens know that the EU has been providing Ukraine with support since the beginning of the war, and that most citizens (85%) consider it as effective. An overwhelming majority are aware of EU support for refugees and IDPs (98%), EU humanitarian aid (97%), financial support (96%), military support (95%) and support for future reconstruction (91%).

Nearly all citizens have heard that Ukraine has been granted EU candidate status (97%) and think that it will help accelerate the reconstruction process (92%).

Almost three-quarters (72%) of Ukrainians have a positive image of the EU, the highest recorded percentage since the annual surveys began in 2016, when only 49% had a positive image. The EU remains the most trusted international institution (by 77% of respondents) in the country.

