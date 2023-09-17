Translucent Concrete Market: A Bright Perspective on Market Trends at a CAGR of 39.9% by 2027

Translucent Concrete Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Demand 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Translucent concrete is an energy efficient material that can be used to reduce the usage of the energy consumption that is used for lighting systems in the internal spaces of the buildings during daytime. Usage of translucent concrete to build walls of the buildings reduces the consumption of energy. Further, it also helps cut the overall operating cost of building. Moreover, translucent concrete can be used to enhance the aesthetic look of the infrastructure. For instance, translucent concrete can be used as façades for the infrastructure to attract attention of the public. This includes restaurants, museums, malls, and indoor theatres.

The global translucent concrete market size accounted for $2,469.7 thousand in 2019 and is expected to reach $21,022.8 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 39.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6667

In 2019, Europe dominated the global translucent concrete market, in terms of revenue, accounting about 74.5% share of the global translucent concrete industry, followed by Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Further, the cost of the production of translucent concrete is high owing to use of optical fibers in the concrete structure. The alternate placement of optical fiber and concrete needs special skilled labor that is not available easily. However, increase in awareness about energy conservation amongst the people is expected to boost the opportunity of using translucent concrete as walls for residential as well as non-residential infrastructures. Further, governments of several developed countries like the U.S., Germany, and others are taking initiative to promote the construction of green buildings. These are the infrastructures where entire building will be operated by renewable sources of energy, which include solar and wind. Thus, translucent concrete being energy efficient can be helpful to reduce the usage of energy during daytime, and therefore can be used for construction of green buildings.

Make a Purchase Enquiry @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6667

Key Findings Of The Study

• By application type, the walls segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.

• By end user, the non-residential segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.

• By region, Europe contributed the highest in translucent concrete market share in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Top Runners:

The key players analyzed in the global translucent concrete market are Dupont Lightstone, Fapinex LLC, Glass Block Technology Limited, HeidelbergCement AG (Italcementi SpA), Josef Loacker GmbH (LUCCON GmbH), LCT GesmbH, Litracon Ltd., Lucem Gmbh, Pan-United Corporation Ltd., and UNStudio.

Buy This Research Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d429cae6eefa5b0c451419dd32f32d03