Remote Positioning Vehicle gifted to RSIPF

On 12 September, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) took receipt of a tEODor Remote Positioning Vehicle (RPV) which was delivered through the RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP).

AFP Assistant Commissioner Asia Pacific Command, Nigel Ryan, presented the gift demonstrating the AFP’s continued commitment to advance the capabilities of the RSIPF to protect communities and RSIPF officers.

The tEODor RPV is a remote-controlled robot used by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams around the world to manage the risk of explosive devices.

It will allow RSIPF EOD officers to examine, inspect and handle suspicious devices from a safe distance, significantly reducing the risk of harm to officers and members of the community.

This equipment provides the RSIPF’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team an important new capability as they prepare for the Pacific Games in November.

The RPV was delivered along with a customised trailer to enable the RSIPF to transport the equipment to wherever it is needed. The total value of the package is more than SBD$113,000.

RAPPP will work closely with RSIPF’s EOD Advisor, an Australian Army representative, to conduct training for RSIPF EOD members to operate the RPV.

RSIPF Commissioner, Mangau, and AFP Assistant Commissioner, Ryan, posed for a photograph with the gifted tEODor Remote Positioning Vehicle (RPV).

The RPV and its customised trailer.

-RSIPF Press