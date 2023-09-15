Submit Release
Prenetics Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) (“Prenetics” or the “Company”), a leading genomics-driven health sciences company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, along with recent business updates.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue from continuing operations of US$5.7 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of US$(5.3) million
  • Cash and other short-term assets1 of US$214.5 million as of June 30, 2023

First Half 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue from continuing operations of US$11.6 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of US$(15.1) million

"We've always maintained that 2023 would be a transformative year for Prenetics, and our recent strides underscore that belief. We've channelled significant investments into areas where we see not just potential, but a clear path to dominance. Our collaboration with Prof. Dennis Lo, particularly in the realm of early cancer detection, stands as a testament to our commitment and vision. Today, our future business strategy is crystallized into three distinct yet interconnected units: prevention, early cancer detection, and targeted therapy. I am both extremely excited and optimistic about the trajectory we're on, and I believe that the best is yet to come for Prenetics," said Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Prenetics.

______________________________

1 Represents current assets, including cash and cash equivalents totaling US$177.2 million, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of US$13.6 million, and trade receivables of US$5.6 million, amongst other accounting line items under current assets.

Recent Highlights

  • Completed transaction with Prof. Dennis Lo for Insighta as a 50/50 Joint Venture for Multi-Cancer Early Detection in July 2023. Prenetics provided US$100m in consideration, with US$80m in cash and US$20m of shares in Prenetics. Initial clinical trial data is promising. A large multi-country overseas clinical trial is set to begin in early 2024.
  • ACT Genomics is expected to launch a 500-gene panel and a 100-gene panel comprehensive genomic profiling “liquid” biopsy test by the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • ACT Genomics product development work continues for a Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) test is expected to be rolled out by Q2 2024.
  • Multiple distribution and partnership deals are being discussed for Southeast Asia and in the Middle East. More details will be shared once available.
  • Significant improvement in operational efficiency and cost optimization, reducing adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations from a loss of US$(9.8) million in the first quarter of 2023 to US$(5.3) million in the current quarter with further reductions expected in the second half of 2023.

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ:PRE), a leading genomics-driven health sciences company, is revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. Our prevention arm, CircleDNA, uses whole exome sequencing to offer the world's most comprehensive consumer DNA test. Insighta, our US$200 million joint venture with renowned scientist Prof. Dennis Lo, underscores our unwavering commitment to saving lives through pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. Insighta plans to introduce Presight for lung and liver cancers in 2025, and to expand with Presight One for 10+ cancers in 2027. Lastly, ACT Genomics, our treatment unit, is the first Asia-based company to achieve FDA clearance for comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors via ACTOnco. Each of Prenetics' units synergistically enhances our global impact on health, truly embodying our commitment to 'enhancing life through science’. To learn more about Prenetics, please visit www.prenetics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@prenetics.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's goals, targets, projections, outlooks, beliefs, expectations, strategy, plans, objectives of management for future operations of the Company, and growth opportunities are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties, therefore they should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to further develop and grow its business, including new products and services; its ability to execute on its new business strategy in genomics, precision oncology, and specifically, early detection for cancer; the results of case control studies and/or clinical trials; and its ability to identify and execute on M&A opportunities, especially in precision oncology. In addition to the foregoing factors, you should also carefully consider the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent registration statement on Form F-1 and the prospectus therein, and the other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Basis of Presentation

Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures has been provided in the financial statements tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”

Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement Prenetics’ consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), the Company is providing non-IFRS measures, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted gross profit from continuing operations and adjusted (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics. These non-IFRS financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating results and trends.

Management is excluding from some or all of its non-IFRS results (1) Employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses, (2) depreciation and amortization, (3) finance income and exchange gain or loss, net, and (4) certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook, including but not limited to non-cash and/ or non-recurring items. These non-IFRS financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact on the reported financial results. Management accounts for this limitation by analyzing results on an IFRS basis as well as a non-IFRS basis and also by providing IFRS measures in the Company's public disclosures.

In addition, other companies, including companies in the same industry, may not use the same non-IFRS measures or may calculate these metrics in a different manner than management or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-IFRS measures as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, the Company's non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the non-IFRS reconciliations provided in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of loss from operations from continuing operations under IFRS and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (Non-IFRS)”, “Reconciliation of gross profit from continuing operations under IFRS and adjusted gross profit from continuing operations (Non-IFRS)” and “Reconciliation of (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics under IFRS and adjusted (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics (Non-IFRS)” set forth at the end of this document.

 
PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED
Unaudited consolidated statements of financial position
(Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)
           
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2023   2023   2022
  $   $   $
Assets          
Property, plant and equipment 10,031,570   11,809,757   13,102,546
Intangible assets 14,101,566   14,463,400   14,785,875
Goodwill 33,800,276   33,800,276   33,800,276
Interests in associates 559,193   677,339   788,472
Deferred tax assets 7,631   7,626   243,449
Deferred expenses 7,097,641   5,119,170   6,307,834
Other non-current assets 741,816   1,064,194   1,292,462
Non-current assets 66,339,693   66,941,762   70,320,914
           
Deferred expenses 8,588,431   4,547,611   4,577,255
Inventories 3,768,880   3,420,013   4,534,072
Trade receivables 5,636,969   5,718,516   41,691,913
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 5,594,273   6,488,436   6,889,114
Amount due from an associate 138,781   181,942   -
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 13,593,201   17,537,608   17,537,608
Short-term deposits -   19,872,581   19,920,160
Cash and cash equivalents 177,179,297   166,335,875   146,660,195
Current assets 214,499,832   224,102,582   241,810,317
Total assets 280,839,525   291,044,344   312,131,231
           
Liabilities          
Deferred tax liabilities 2,694,720   2,924,369   3,185,440
Warrant liabilities 1,822,139   2,314,609   3,574,885
Lease liabilities 3,255,461   3,627,663   3,763,230
Other non-current liabilities 823,082   830,562   949,701
Non-current liabilities 8,595,402   9,697,203   11,473,256
           
Trade payables 4,226,392   7,505,724   7,291,133
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,349,105   6,460,445   15,611,421
Contract liabilities 3,703,874   4,917,268   5,674,290
Lease liabilities 2,779,193   2,779,426   2,882,933
Liabilities for puttable financial instrument2 13,435,228   17,459,600   17,138,905
Tax payable 8,534,527   8,692,193   8,596,433
Current liabilities 52,028,319   47,814,656   57,195,115
Total liabilities 60,623,721   57,511,859   68,668,371
           
Equity          
Share capital3 15,791   15,882   13,698
Reserves 215,291,050   228,232,194   237,050,429
Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Company 215,306,841   228,248,076   237,064,127
Non-controlling interests 4,908,963   5,284,409   6,398,733
Total equity 220,215,804   233,532,485   243,462,860
Total equity and liabilities 280,839,525   291,044,344   312,131,231

_________________________________

2 In connection with the acquisition of ACT Genomics, the remaining shareholders of ACT Genomics - representing 25.61% of the fully diluted shareholding of ACT Genomics that Prenetics does not own - were granted put options which allow these remaining shareholders to put their remaining shares to Prenetics under certain conditions. The liabilities arising from such put option are recorded as liabilities for puttable financial instrument, and are valued at the present value of the exercise price of the put option.

3 Represents number of authorized and issued shares as follows:

  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2023   2023   2022
           
Number of authorized shares of $0.0001 each 500,000,000   500,000,000   500,000,000
           
Number of issued shares 157,905,434   158,820,280   136,983,110

 


 
PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED
Unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
(Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)
       
  For the six months ended
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2023     2022  
  $   $
      (Restated)
Continuing operations      
Revenue 11,600,319     8,291,318  
Direct costs (6,988,941 )   (5,524,587 )
Gross profit 4,611,378     2,766,731  
Other income and other net gain/(losses) 2,629,405     (585,463 )
Selling and distribution expenses4 (4,672,953 )   (2,454,979 )
Research and development expenses4 (6,177,592 )   (3,941,463 )
Administrative and other operating expenses4 (23,158,344 )   (36,608,463 )
Loss from operations (26,768,106 )   (40,823,637 )
Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (3,944,407 )   (1,659,343 )
Share-based payments on listing5 -     (89,546,601 )
Fair value loss on preference shares liabilities -     (60,091,353 )
Fair value gain/(loss) on warrant liabilities 1,752,746     (1,539,577 )
Share of losses of associates (225,284 )   -  
Other finance costs (108,358 )   (3,883,002 )
Loss before taxation (29,293,409 )   (197,543,513 )
Income tax credit 268,827     1,971,231  
Loss from continuing operations (29,024,582 )   (195,572,282 )
Discontinued operation      
(Loss)/profit from discontinued operation, net of tax6 (4,156,608 )   18,409,191  
Loss for the period (33,181,190 )   (177,163,091 )
       
Other comprehensive income for the period      
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:      
Exchange difference on translation of:      
- financial statements of subsidiaries outside Hong Kong 1,157,683     (4,775,936 )
Total comprehensive income for the period (32,023,507 )   (181,939,027 )
       
Loss attributable to:      
Equity shareholders of Prenetics (32,206,003 )   (177,163,044 )
Non-controlling interests (975,187 )   (47 )
  (33,181,190 )   (177,163,091 )
       
Total comprehensive income attributable to:      
Equity shareholders of Prenetics (30,533,737 )   (181,938,980 )
Non-controlling interests (1,489,770 )   (47 )
  (32,023,507 )   (181,939,027 )
       
Loss per share:      
Basic (0.20 )   (3.57 )
Diluted (0.20 )   (3.57 )
       
Loss per share - Continuing operations:      
Basic (0.18 )   (3.94 )
Diluted (0.18 )   (3.94 )
       
Weighted average number of common shares:      
Basic 158,656,029     49,616,648  
Diluted 158,656,029     49,616,648  


 
PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED
Unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
(Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)
           
  For the three months ended
  June 30,     March 31,     June 30,  
  2023     2023     2022  
  $   $   $
      (Restated)   (Restated)
Continuing operations          
Revenue 5,695,579     5,904,740     4,183,499  
Direct costs (3,559,119 )   (3,429,822 )   (2,822,908 )
Gross profit 2,136,460     2,474,918     1,360,591  
Other income and other net gain/(losses) 1,406,281     1,223,124     (556,361 )
Selling and distribution expenses4 (2,171,640 )   (2,501,313 )   (1,132,136 )
Research and development expenses4 (2,703,038 )   (3,474,554 )   (2,192,768 )
Administrative and other operating expenses4 (10,834,043 )   (12,324,301 )   (20,267,592 )
Loss from operations (12,165,980 )   (14,602,126 )   (22,788,266 )
Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (3,944,407 )   -     (1,659,343 )
Share-based payments on listing5 -     -     (89,546,601 )
Fair value loss on preference shares liabilities -     -     (31,815,352 )
Fair value gain/(loss) on warrant liabilities 492,470     1,260,276     (1,539,577 )
Share of losses of associates (112,533 )   (112,751 )   -  
Other finance costs (51,464 )   (56,894 )   (1,420,446 )
Loss before taxation (15,781,914 )   (13,511,495 )   (148,769,585 )
Income tax credit/(expense) 245,877     22,950     (246,859 )
Loss from continuing operations (15,536,037 )   (13,488,545 )   (149,016,444 )
Discontinued operation          
(Loss)/profit from discontinued operation, net of tax6 (6,671,413 )   2,514,805     4,839,249  
Loss for the period (22,207,450 )   (10,973,740 )   (144,177,195 )
           
Other comprehensive income for the period          
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:          
Exchange difference on translation of:          
- financial statements of subsidiaries and associates outside Hong Kong 1,794,185     (636,502 )   (4,245,198 )
Total comprehensive income for the period (20,413,265 )   (11,610,242 )   (148,422,393 )
           
Loss attributable to:          
Equity shareholders of Prenetics (21,807,573 )   (10,398,430 )   (144,177,194 )
Non-controlling interests (399,877 )   (575,310 )   (1 )
  (22,207,450 )   (10,973,740 )   (144,177,195 )
           
Total comprehensive income attributable to:          
Equity shareholders of Prenetics (20,037,819 )   (10,495,918 )   (148,422,392 )
Non-controlling interests (375,446 )   (1,114,324 )   (1 )
  (20,413,265 )   (11,610,242 )   (148,422,393 )
           
Loss per share:          
Basic (0.14 )   (0.07 )   (2.91 )
Diluted (0.14 )   (0.07 )   (2.91 )
           
Loss per share - Continuing operations:          
Basic (0.10 )   (0.08 )   (3.00 )
Diluted (0.10 )   (0.08 )   (3.00 )
           
Weighted average number of common shares:          
Basic 158,963,468     157,839,309     49,616,648  
Diluted 158,963,468     157,839,309     49,616,648  


______________________________

4 Includes equity-settled share-based payment expenses (excluding share-based payment on listing) from continuing operations as follows:

  For the six months ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2023   2022
  $   $
      (Restated)
Selling and distribution expenses 103,868   31,424
Research and development expenses 1,360,896   1,245,847
Administrative and other operating expenses 4,731,546   16,489,378
Total equity-settled share-based payment expenses (excluding share-based payment on listing) 6,196,310   17,766,649

 

  For the three months ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
  2023   2023   2022
  $   $   $
      (Restated)   (Restated)
Selling and distribution expenses 58,613   45,255   23,745
Research and development expenses 874,389   486,507   708,511
Administrative and other operating expenses 2,340,502   2,391,044   9,511,007
Total equity-settled share-based payment expenses (excluding share-based payment on listing) 3,273,504   2,922,806   10,243,263


5 The acquisition of the net assets of Artisan Acquisition Corp. (“Artisan”) on May 18, 2022 does not meet the definition of a business under IFRS and has therefore been accounted for as a share-based payment. The excess of fair value of Prenetics shares issued over the fair value of Artisan’s identifiable net assets acquired represents compensation for the service of a stock exchange listing for its shares and is expensed as incurred.

6 We ceased our COVID-19 testing business entirely in 2023 Q2. As a result, COVID-19 testing business is reported as a discontinued operation under IFRS 5 Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations. In accordance with IFRS 5, the results of the discontinued operation have been presented separately from the continuing operations in the consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income. The comparative information in the consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income has also been re-presented to show the results of discontinued operation separately. 

 
PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED
Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures
(Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)
       
Reconciliation of loss from operations from continuing operations under IFRS and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (Non-IFRS)
       
  For the six months ended
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2023     2022  
  $     $  
      (Restated)
Loss from operations from continuing operations under IFRS (26,768,106 )   (40,823,637 )
Employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses 6,237,845     17,960,605  
Depreciation and amortization 3,935,194     924,050  
Other strategic financing, transactional expense and non-recurring expenses 4,002,301     9,202,912  
Finance income, exchange gain or loss, net (2,469,946 )   703,368  
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (Non-IFRS) (15,062,712 )   (12,032,702 )
       
Reconciliation of gross profit from continuing operations under IFRS and adjusted gross profit from continuing operations (Non-IFRS)
       
  For the six months ended
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2023     2022  
  $     $  
      (Restated)
Gross profit from continuing operations under IFRS 4,611,378     2,766,731  
Depreciation and amortization 719,974     51,786  
Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations (Non-IFRS) 5,331,352     2,818,517  
       
Reconciliation of loss attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics under IFRS and adjusted (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics (Non-IFRS)
       
  For the six months ended
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2023     2022  
  $     $  
      (Restated)
Loss attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics under IFRS (32,206,003 )   (177,163,044 )
Employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses 6,237,845     22,344,081  
Other strategic financing, transactional expense and non-recurring expenses 9,917,705     10,549,874  
Share-based payment on listing         -     89,546,601  
Fair value loss on preference shares liabilities -     60,091,353  
Fair value (gain)/loss on warrant liabilities (1,752,746 )   1,539,577  
Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 3,944,407     1,659,343  
Adjusted (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics Non-IFRS) (13,858,792 )   8,567,785  


 
PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED
Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures
(Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)
           
Reconciliation of loss from operations from continuing operations under IFRS and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (Non-IFRS)
           
  For the three months ended
  June 30,     March 31,     June 30,  
  2023     2023     2022  
  $     $     $  
      (Restated)   (Restated)
Loss from operations from continuing operations under IFRS (12,165,980 )   (14,602,126 )   (22,788,266 )
Employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses 3,296,861     2,940,984     10,215,945  
Depreciation and amortization 1,863,626     2,071,568     230,422  
Other strategic financing, transactional expense and non-recurring expenses 3,077,902     924,399     7,638,653  
Finance income, exchange gain or loss, net (1,323,782 )   (1,146,164 )   671,596  
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (Non-IFRS) (5,251,373 )   (9,811,339 )   (4,031,650 )
           
Reconciliation of gross profit from continuing operations under IFRS and adjusted gross profit from continuing operations (Non-IFRS)
           
  For the three months ended
  June 30,     March 31,     June 30,  
  2023     2023     2022  
  $     $     $  
        (Restated)     (Restated)  
Gross profit from continuing operations under IFRS 2,136,460     2,474,918     1,360,591  
Depreciation and amortization 335,648     384,326     26,729  
Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations (Non-IFRS) 2,472,108     2,859,244     1,387,320  
           
Reconciliation of loss attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics under IFRS and adjusted (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics (Non-IFRS)
           
  For the three months ended
  June 30,     March 31,     June 30,  
  2023     2023     2022  
  $     $     $  
      (Restated)   (Restated)
Loss attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics under IFRS (21,807,573 )   (10,398,430 )   (144,177,194 )
Employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses 3,113,656     3,124,189     12,966,966  
Other strategic financing, transactional expense and non-recurring expenses 7,678,799     2,238,906     8,854,689  
Share-based payment on listing -     -     89,546,601  
Fair value loss on preference shares liabilities -     -     31,815,352  
Fair value (gain)/loss on warrant liabilities (492,470 )   (1,260,276 )   1,539,577  
Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 3,944,407     -     1,659,343  
Adjusted (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics (Non-IFRS) (7,563,181 )   (6,295,611 )   2,205,334  

