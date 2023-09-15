WIN SOURCE ranks no. 18 in Source Today’s Top 50 electronic component distributors for 2023





SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WIN SOURCE is proud to announce that Source Today’s recently published supply chain listings for 2023 placed the company in its Top 50 electronic component distributors for 2023. Indeed, positioned at number 18 in the list, WIN SOURCE ranked within the top 20 electronic component distributors worldwide.

The annual listings highlight and recognise the industry’s most successful and best performing companies for the year, but for WIN SOURCE the high ranking means more than just marketplace recognition. To be ranked amongst and above some of the biggest and recognised names in component distribution – companies elevated due to continued pursuit of excellence, quality and customer satisfaction – signals a time of celebration for WIN SOURCE but also a moment from which to move forward and progress further.

The Top 20 placement singles WIN SOURCE out amongst its competitors but more importantly for the company, the international ranking is a testament to its success, hard won through its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The ranking distinguishes WIN SOURCE as a market leader and an influential player, shaping the global electronics components distribution landscape.

WIN SOURCE has positioned itself for this moment since its inception in 1999. The company has established itself through consistent innovation and its deep commitment to quality with an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. The ethos of WIN SOURCE from the very beginning has been to provide a comprehensive and accessible inventory of over one million components for its customers to ensure parts can be found when needed. At the core of its approach sits WIN SOURCE’s supplier management system which facilitates an efficient operation built on robust quality control.

The company has distinguished itself in the eyes of manufacturers through its emphasis on quality assurance measures. Aligning itself with accreditations such as ISO9001 and ISO14001, WIN SOURCE signals the platform’s commitment to quality and environmental management, whilst significantly reducing procurement risks.

Furthermore, WIN SOURCE stands above the crowd with services including 24-hour delivery and 3 years standard warranty. It is the offering of such services that has marked out WIN SOURCE as a company committed to improving the efficiency of manufacturers. As an entity focussed on reducing its customers’ maintenance and operational costs, the company has earned recognition beyond customers alone but also amongst the leaders of the industry.

WIN SOURCE’s placement at number 18 in Source Today’s Top 50 Electronics Distributors of 2023 is embraced by the company as both an achievement and a challenge. Buoyed by the accolade, the high placement also acts as a springboard from which to project beyond the existing boundaries of excellence in the electronics components industry.

Transforming the recognition, bestowed by the Source Today ranking, into motivation, WIN SOURCE means to maintain its momentum to strive for even higher levels of performance. The company’s intention is to focus on innovative solutions, further reducing production costs and improving efficiencies for customers, whilst all the while underpinning these with an unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Aware of the rapidly evolving landscape of the electronics industry, WIN SOURCE’s commitment is to stay at the forefront of these changes. The company will continue to adapt its business model and operations to suit the latest trends and consumer needs, just as it has done up until this point.

At this exciting time for the company, WIN SOURCE extends its sincere gratitude to its dedicated team, trusted suppliers and loyal customers, without whom this recognition would not have been possible. The company looks forward with animation to more years of growth, innovation and customer service excellence in the electronics components distribution industry.

Founded in 1999, WIN SOURCE provides comprehensive electronic component procurement services to manufacturers worldwide. In addition to 24-hour delivery, 3-year warranty, the company also combines extensive inventory, competitive pricing and robust digital tools to deliver tailored solutions through its B2B platform.

