Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Next-Generation Data Storage Global Market Report 2023" provides extensive market information. TBRC's forecast foresees the next-generation data storage market size reaching $121.37 billion by 2027, with a 10.73% CAGR.
The growth of the next-generation data storage market results from increased mobile and smart device adoption. North America is poised for the largest market share. Key players: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., The International Business Machines Corporation.
Next-Generation Data Storage Market Segments
• Types: DAS, NAS, SAN, Other Types
• Technologies: Magnetic Storage, Hybrid Flash Array, SSD
• Architectures: File-Based, Object-Based, Block Storage
• Deployments: On-Premise, Cloud
• Verticals: BFSI, Government, Retail, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education, Media & Entertainment
• Geography: The global next-gen data storage market is categorized into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.
Next-gen data storage incorporates advanced products and services for managing growing, unstructured data, ensuring faster recovery and reliable preservation.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Next-Generation Data Storage Market Trends And Strategies
4. Next-Generation Data Storage Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
