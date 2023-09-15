CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid Brings Another Award from SiGMA Balkans

TALLINN, ESTONIA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid has just returned from attending the highly anticipated SiGMA CIS/Balkans event, which took place from September 4 to 7, 2023. We can't wait to share the latest news! This year, the regional SiGMA conference was held in Limassol, Cyprus, for the first time, with a specific focus on the Balkans region. The event brought together over 4,500 attendees, including leading iGaming companies, experts, and industry enthusiasts.

We were thrilled to exhibit at the event, showcasing our crypto payment solution and engaging with existing clients to discuss important operational matters. SiGMA once again featured a massive lineup of companies in attendance, including casinos, developers, payment providers, affiliates, and media outlets. This kept us busy throughout the event with meetings and networking side events. Our team had the opportunity to meet a wide range of attendees, from established iGaming companies to startups looking to integrate cryptocurrency payments into their platforms.

Our team was particularly excited to exhibit at the SiGMA CIS/Balkans alongside our sister project, CoinsPaid Media. It is truly motivating to witness CoinsPaid Media’s growth and the significant interest it has garnered from blockchain and crypto-related companies seeking advertising services and the Crypto Academy presented by CPM. The success of both companies at the event has undoubtedly increased our exposure and piqued the interest of the industry.

The overall atmosphere of the conference was electric, with palpable excitement, high energy, and DJ sets filling the air as the exhibition spanned four halls and an outdoor terrace, providing numerous networking spaces for attendees. With each event, we observe a growing interest in the latest trends and developments in the payment industry. Our team was more than happy to share our insights and expertise. This time, our Head of Marketing and PR, Eugen Kuzin, took the stage with a keynote presentation on day two, addressing the pressing topic of "The Rise of Crypto in iGaming." The presentation was well-received by attendees, who eagerly engaged in the Q&A session, posing various questions about the intersection and potential of crypto payments in the iGaming industry.

One of the most memorable highlights of the conference was the SiGMA Awards Ceremony, during which CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid was announced as the winner of the Crypto Payment Provider of the Year award. This recognition is a testament to our team's commitment to providing top-notch services and solutions to our clients, as well as our dedication to driving global crypto adoption.

This award marks the fourth one we've received this year and serves as a motivating moment for the company as we near the end of Q3. We are grateful for the recognition from SiGMA and the wider iGaming community, and we are now even more determined to push the boundaries of what's possible for crypto payments. Our next stop is SBC Barcelona on September 19–21. Please feel free to stop by and say hi at Stand ET50!

