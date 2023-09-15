Constipation Treatment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Constipation Treatment Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The constipation treatment market size is projected to reach $13.97 billion in 2027, growing at a 6.3% CAGR, as per TBRC's Constipation Treatment Global Market Report 2023.

The growth in the constipation treatment market is driven by increased fast food consumption. North America is poised to lead, with major players including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Bayer, Novartis, Merck, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Fresenius Kabi, GlaxoSmithKline, Takeda, Boehringer Ingelheim.

Constipation Treatment Market Segments

• By Therapeutic Types: Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators, Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C (Guanylate Cyclase-C) Agonists, Other Therapeutics

• By Disease Type: Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Constipation (IBS-C), Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC)

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global constipation treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Constipation treatment refers to the numerous methods and measures taken to alleviate and manage the ailment, which is characterized by irregular or difficult bowel motions and frequently hard or dry stools. It is used to examine the rectum and lower, or sigmoid, colon and to treat constipation.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Constipation Treatment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Constipation Treatment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Constipation Treatment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

