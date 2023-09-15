Antibiotic Resistance Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Antibiotic Resistance Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The antibiotic resistance market size will reach $14.4 billion in 2027, growing at a 5.9% CAGR, per TBRC's Antibiotic Resistance Global Market Report 2023.

The antibiotic resistance market growth due to drug-resistant infections. North America leads with key players like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, AbbVie, Novartis, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Thermo Fisher, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly.

Antibiotic Resistance Market Segments

• By Drug Class: Beta Lactum Antibiotic, Cephalosporins, Quinolones Antibiotics, Macrolide Antibiotics, Tetracyclines, Oxazolidinones, Other Drug Classes

• By Pathogen: Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus pneumonia, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Enterococcus Faecium, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumonia, Shigella, Clostridium difficile, Other pathogens

• By Disease Type: Urinary tract infection, Intra-abdominal infection, Blood stream infections, Clostridium difficile infections, Other Disease Types

• By Mechanism of Action: Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors, RNA Synthesis Inhibitors, DNA Synthesis Inhibitors, Other Mechanism Of Actions

• By End Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty clinics, Other End-users

• By Geography: The global antibiotic resistance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Antimicrobial resistance is a condition that occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi gain the capacity to resist medications that are meant to kill them. Resistance to infections is challenging to treat, leading to the death of an infected individual in the worst cases.

