Global Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company's "Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Global Market Report 2023" provides comprehensive market information. According to TBRC's forecast, the late stage chronic kidney disease drugs market is expected to reach $9.84 billion by 2027 with an 11.4% CAGR.

The expansion in the late-stage chronic kidney disease drugs market is attributed to the elevated occurrence of chronic kidney diseases. North America is anticipated to dominate the market for late-stage chronic kidney disease drugs. Key players in this market comprise Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, and Eli Lilly and Company.

Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Segments
• By Product Category: Calcimimetics, Vitamin D Supplements, Sterols, Potassium Binders, Calcium-Based Phosphate Binders
• By Indication: Late-Stage Chronic Kidney Disease-Induced Hyperparathyroidism, Late-Stage Chronic Kidney Disease-Induced Hyperphosphatemia, Late-Stage Chronic Kidney Disease-Induced Hyperkalemia
• By Sales Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies
• By Region: The global market for late-stage chronic kidney disease drugs is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Late-stage chronic kidney disease drugs are medications used to halt disease progression, enhance patient well-being, and delay or prevent dialysis or transplant needs in end-stage chronic kidney disease.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

