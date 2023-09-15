Skyways Technics Expands Operations into Central Europe, Opens New State-of-the-Art Workshop in Debrecen, Hungary
The grand opening took place on September 14th. Vice Mayor of Debrecen, Mr. Ákos Balázs, joined Skyways Technics' CEO Benjamin Nielsen to mark the occasion by cutting the ribbon.
The new 2500 sqm facility dedicated to structural repairs is equipped with all the needed technology, designed to cater to the most efficient workflows, and is built in accordance with international standards, with an unlimited focus on quality output.
The new facility is comprised of several areas; a composite area with a a bonding shop having an initial capacity of up to 100 ATR leading edges per month, a clean room with ISO standards class 8, two sanding bays, and a central high vacuum system for up to 7 people sanding simultaneously, a hot box to reduce time for radome paint processes drastically, paint cabin and drying chambers enabling up to four paint sessions per day, logistics space for storage and packaging, sheet metal services, and much more as additional space will be available upon request.
Skyways Technics team in Debrecen currently consists of 15 new colleagues, and we aim to expand the team to a total of 30 to 40 people within the next 12 months.
"Debrecen was chosen thanks to the strong and dynamic support from Hungary Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA) and Debrecen Urban and Economic Development Center (EDC), fostering an attractive location for new business, and the access to skilled, qualified, and competent labor supply both locally, within the EU, and internationally from outside the EU. We intend to partner with Debrecen's vocational school and university to motivate and enable our continued growth." Said Benjamin Nielsen, CEO of Skyways Technics
Skyways Technics is excited to contribute to the local community and bolster Hungary's aviation industry through this strategic expansion.
About Skyways Technics
Skyways Technics is a leading MRO company focused on regional aircraft support, providing comprehensive technical aircraft services to clients from multiple locations worldwide. Leveraging nearly 35 years of operational experience in the aviation industry, Skyways Technics combines unrivalled insight and expertise to deliver swift, reliable, and tailor-made solutions to meet the needs of aircraft operators and owners.
Skyways Technics provides maintenance, repair, and industry-standard parts services. With a global logistics structure in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the United States, Skyways Technics is set up to furnish the best services to customers around the globe.
For more information, visit https://skywaystechnics.com.
