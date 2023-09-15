Kitei and Stere Introduce a Revolutionary Insurance Marketplace Tailored for Customers
Venturing a Fully Digital Journey, Unidin Provides Streamlined Insurance Options Embedded into Refinancing Transactions.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stere, a pioneering digital ecosystem known for its prowess in furnishing holistic digital resources for integrated insurance, in collaboration with Kitei, a distinguished Brazilian fintech specializing in refinancing, proudly unveiled Unidin, an avant-garde digital insurance marketplace. Unidin is poised to empower Kitei's clientele by offering them an opportunity, through a seamless digital journey, to avail of various insurance solutions, starting with comprehensive residential or personal accident insurance. This innovative offering is designed to synergize with the debt restructuring or refinancing process, enticing customers with exclusive benefits and attractive discounts. In a similar vein, customers can also reap benefits when refinancing a debt by opting for specialized insurance offerings like mobile insurance and others.
Stere has impeccably architected the infrastructure, ensuring seamless integration between the selected insurance entities and its partners. "Our commitment has always been driven by technological innovation paired with an unparalleled consumer experience. Grasping the intrinsic needs of our end-clients has been instrumental in sculpting this partnership," states Leonardo Rodrigues, Stere's Director of Business Development in Latin America. "This collaboration embodies the tranquility and efficiency Kitei guarantees its clients during credit approvals and debt settlements. The added dimension of our insurance offerings further accentuates this, all encapsulated within a unified digital landscape," elucidates Leonardo Leal, Executive Director at Kitei.
This alliance was further strengthened with the astute support from Concreta Seguros, a reputed insurance brokerage firm adept in curating the finest coverage solutions and risk placements. Both Stere and Kitei are poised for future expansions, with a well-defined roadmap spotlighting innovative product rollouts, ensuring they resonate with the evolving needs of the contemporary consumer.
About Stere:
Stere is an insurance operating system with two innovative products, Stere API and Stere Distribution, re-defining and re-inventing insurance distribution. Through its API-first platform and pre-built portals that connect insurers with digital distribution partners -no API needed with our API-as-a-Service feature; distribution partners gain deep and broad access to insurers with a simple, hassle-free connection. Stere is able to offer a wide range of insurance products in P&C, Specialty, and A&H space to any distribution partner on a global scale. Stere's end-to-end digital infrastructure is readily scalable and positions insurers to reduce expense ratio while adding agility, speed, and growth opportunities for insurers and distribution partners.
To learn more, visit Stere.io
About Kitei
Kitei is a digital platform that enables credit rehabilitation and reduction of defaults. The company assists free of charge in negotiations and regularization of credit lines for individuals and legal entities, with the largest financial institutions in Brazil and abroad.
