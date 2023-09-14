WIZONE, WAN-IFRA’s new marketplace launched today

WIZONE is an unprecedented achievement as the world’s first and sole online marketplace exclusively tailored to the news publishing industry. Serving both suppliers and publishers worldwide, this innovative platform aims to facilitate seamless connections, foster collaboration, and drive innovation within the industry.

At the Indian Printers Summit 2023, Kochi, Mr. K N Shanth Kumar, WAN-IFRA Board Member and Director of The Printers Mysore Ltd., India unveiled WIZONE. He said this service stands as a testament to WAN-IFRA’s unwavering dedication to advancing the news publishing landscape through technological innovation. WIZONE, by transcending traditional boundaries and embracing digital evolution, is poised to redefine how the industry operates and connects, he added.

“Launching WIZONE represents a significant milestone in our commitment to facilitating growth and collaboration within the news publishing realm. Our vision for WIZONE is to facilitate and accelerate interactions between suppliers, service providers and publishers, advance the best solutions and talents to the market, and propel the industry into the digital era,” said Vincent Peyrègne, CEO of WAN-IFRA.

WIZONE boasts an extensive portfolio of over 250 featured products and solutions, with an array of additional suppliers expected to join the marketplace shortly. Offering three distinct onboarding plans for suppliers – the Basic Plan (free), Standard Plan, and Premium Plan – WIZONE ensures tailored options to meet diverse needs. Suppliers also have the opportunity to feature their companies and advertise on the home page.

WIZONE extends a complimentary service for news publishers, allowing them to explore many products and solutions. The platform facilitates intuitive searches and browsing through diverse categories to fulfil publishers’ specific requirements.

In its next phase, WIZONE plans to augment its offerings with additional content, including Requests for Proposals (RFPs), white papers, and webinars delving into news media technology and business trends.

Access to the WIZONE portal is available through https://wi-zone.com.

