Afro Unicorn® Presents World's Cutest 7-Year-Old CEO’s Book “Thank You…It’s An Afro” to Coincide with World Afro Day

Cassidy Brianna's book, "Thank You…It's An Afro," presented by Afro Unicorn, is now on shelves everywhere books are sold! @cassidy_brianna shares her book with the world! Cassidy Brianna celebrates her seventh birthday with a photo shoot. @CreativeSoul Photography

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Coinciding perfectly with World Afro Day, Cassidy Brianna , the seven-year-old CEO, influencer, model, and kid entrepreneur, is helping create a movement for authentic representation, kindness, and Black beauty.Her brand-new book, " Thank You…It's An Afro ," presented by Afro Unicorn , now on shelves everywhere books are sold, is the true story behind Cassidy's self-love and afro appreciation that has inspired people around the world.Hair love has been part of Cassidy's origin story since the beginning. In 2022, she exclaimed with all the confidence in the world, "Thank you…It's An Afro," when complimented on her Afro while wearing an Afro Unicorn T-shirt. The video's viral success garnered millions of views, and numerous celebrities shared it, including Oprah Daily, Viola Davis, Alicia Keys, Sherri Shepherd, and Tina Knowles. It caught the attention of Walmart, leading to a game-changing collaboration for Afro Unicorn, founded by its trailblazing CEO April Showers, and now the fastest-growing, fully-licensed, Black-owned lifestyle brand in America.“Thank You…It's An Afro” is available in Walmart stores nationwide, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target.com, and select locations this October. Visit Cassidy's E-Commerce store, which she designed herself.Cassidy is captivating on camera as seen in commercials, photo shoots, and in-person interviews. She served as a role model to Trenton-area second-grade students this May at Princeton Reunions. Children delighted in experiencing Cassidy’s words of wisdom when she engaged in a heartwarming conversation with Men's Basketball Coach Mitch Henderson during Our Kids Read literacy and learning event as seen here HERE.Cassidy commented on her inner strength, saying, "If you don't have it, you may not find a way to happiness." Of writing and reading books, she added, "Books can take you to a whole other world."The embodiment of Afro Unicorn's three pillars, Cassidy is unique, divine, and magical, directly impacting tomorrow's leaders by presenting an image of positivity and self-love and empowering other youth to do the same.

Cassidy Brianna's viral video "Thank You…It's An Afro" that touched hearts everywhere.