PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Launches Good for Texas Tour: Energy Edition

TEXAS, September 14 - September 14, 2023 Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Launches Good for Texas Tour: Energy Edition (TAYLOR) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is rebooting his Good for Texas Tour by highlighting energy generation economics, infrastructure and production in the state. Today, Hegar is visiting the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which is the independent, nonprofit corporation that oversees the reliable transmission of electricity across the state. “Texas is not only the top producer of oil and natural gas in the nation, but also produces more electricity than any other state and accounts for 11.5 percent of all U.S. energy jobs,” Hegar said. “And while Texas leads the nation in energy consumption, our state only uses 60 percent of that energy, giving us the largest amount of surplus energy produced after consumption. ERCOT has managed Texas’ very own energy grid called the Texas Interconnection since 1970, ensuring Texans have affordable access to electricity. "Texas' tremendous economic growth has been possible because we have continued to invest in our energy sector. That growth shows no signs of slowing, and to support it, we must encourage corresponding growth in our generation, transmission and grid management infrastructure. Additionally, Texas needs to champion workforce development and training programs to ensure we can meet the labor needs of this critical sector.” During his Good for Texas Tour: Energy Edition, Hegar is spotlighting information his office has gathered about Texas’ energy sectors. He is touring some of the state’s key power entities and meeting with company officials and local community members to take a deep dive into Texas’ challenges and successes in energy generation, management and planning. Texas’ energy portfolio is made up of oil and natural gas, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, hydroelectric and biomass. In 2022, Texas produced 27 percent of all the natural gas in the U.S. and 26 percent of all U.S. wind-powered electricity generation, more than any other state. Texas also has 32 petroleum refineries – the most of all U.S. states – that produce more than 5.9 million barrels of crude oil per day, totaling 32 percent of the U.S. refining capacity. “This kind of energy diversification promotes economic growth and independence,” Hegar said. ERCOT, which serves more than 26 million Texans, is tasked with maintaining system reliability, facilitating competitive wholesale and retail markets and ensuring open access to transmission. The Texas Interconnection receives energy from various sources such as wind, solar, hydro, natural gas, coal, nuclear and more. With the Texas Interconnection, Texas is the only contiguous state with its own electric grid, which serves 214 of the 254 Texas counties. For more information on the tour, including in-depth data on Texas energy, visit the Comptroller's website.