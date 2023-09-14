(Subscription required) The suit alleged that San Francisco Superior Court judges routinely continued criminal cases past their statutory deadlines, leaving some defendants in jail even as civil disputes went to trial.
California Supreme Court to Hear Taxpayer Suit Over COVID Court Delays
