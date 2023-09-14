MDC Oct. 3 program at Shoal Creek Conservation Center to focus on fall turkey hunting

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Harvesting a turkey in the fall requires different hunting strategies than in the spring.

Individuals can learn more about the strategies and techniques of fall turkey hunting at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Turkey Hunting: Fall Turkey Hunting” on Oct. 3 at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. This free program will be from 6-9:30 p.m. MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located in Joplin at 201 Riviera Drive.

Missouri’s fall turkey season runs from Oct.1-Oct. 31. The season runs from 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. The season limit is two turkeys of either sex. The basic strategy of fall turkey hunting is to find a flock, break it up, and then try to call the birds back close to the spot where you’ve set up.

At the Oct. 3 program, MDC Conservation Educator Andy Rhodes will cover the regulations, calling strategies, use of decoys, and safety. People can register online at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/194781

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.