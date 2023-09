Perry Pound Launches U.S. Senate Campaign to Unite Californians to Drive Progress in the "Fourth American Revolution"

Perry Pound speaking to supporters.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Democratic entrepreneur, community builder, and public servant Perry Pound announced his candidacy for the United States Senate today, declaring a commitment to end national stagnation and be a force for forward-thinking, solution-oriented politics. “We need a new generation of American leadership, not focused on moving to the Left or the Right, but on moving Forward to solve the myriad issues facing our country today.”A Proven Track Record in Public Service and the EconomyPerry Pound is no stranger to public service. He has been an influential figure in driving California's economic growth, entrusted to invest $3 Billion into the state's economy. His initiatives have also funded local parks and schools with $150 Million in fees. Pound has spearheaded the development of 5,000 homes, multiple solar power installations, and the creation of 7,000 jobs, truly embodying his mission to "Build a Better Future."The Fourth American RevolutionPound believes we are living in a historic moment. "This is a defining era, no less important than the American Revolution, the Civil War, or The Depression/World War II. Historians will call this time the Fourth American Revolution, as we must quickly resolve a number of thorny issues that have evaded solutions over the past 25 years" he said. He calls on every American to rise to the opportunity: "Fate is asking us to step up and answer the call. If not us, then who? If not now, then when?"A New Vision for the SenatePound is particularly focused on Senate reforms to break the current gridlock. "The Senate is the place where progress goes to die," he stated. His first action will be to work on eliminating the filibuster, which currently obstructs 98% of Senate votes. He also pledges to limit his service to no more than two terms, advocating for term limits to introduce new perspectives and mitigate gridlock in the Senate.An Urgent Call to Solve Pressing Issues"Our nation is at a crossroads; people are angry and anxious," said Pound. "From rampant store looting and escalating violence to environmental catastrophes and skyrocketing living costs, the challenges we face are multifaceted and urgent." Pound pledges to address a range of issues, including crime, gun violence, affordability in housing, healthcare, and higher education, homelessness, and climate change.A Choice in LeadershipThe campaign offers a clear choice between the status quo and new, dynamic leadership focused on solutions. “If you like the way things are right now, then I am not the candidate for you. But if you are not willing to let the America we love slip away then join us,” declared Pound. “We are a state of innovators and a nation of doers. It's time to roll up our sleeves and do the work needed to save our democracy."Get InvolvedPound calls for everyone's active support for a successful campaign. To get involved—by volunteering, contributing, and voting—please visit perrypound.com. "Remember P3 – Perry Pound for Progress, Perry Pound for the People, and Perry Pound for the Primary on March 5, 2024!" said Pound. "Let's come together to meet the moment and build the better world our children deserve!"For media inquiries, contact:DaMarko Giancarlodamarko@thegreayfirm.comCampaign Bio Campaign Photos