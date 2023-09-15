Gospel Rapper JustCordell Brings Fresh Sound and Emotion to the Music Scene with “It Changed Everything”
EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce the release of “Just in Time” by JustCordell, a Birmingham Alabama native with the heart to excite the industry of Gospel music. JustCordell's lead single, "It Changed Everything" is a song about his personal encounter with God. The song is a testimony about his journey with Christ and the moment that changed everything.
“It Changed Everything” offers an upbeat melody that reaches the heart of any listener who has had a true encounter with the Lord. It deeply impacts anyone who dares to reminisce on that very moment when God met them in their mess.
JustCordell , born Cordell Breeding renders to you a relevant and relatable message that hits the heart of the listener regardless of where you are in your walk. His excitement about the moment perfectly displayed throughout the song says it all.
The debut single "It Changed Everything" has been shared on Erica Campbell's "New in Gospel" and featured on Apple Music's "Best New Gospel Songs". This entire project titled, “Just in Time” released to music lovers on Friday, August 11th, 2023 and its’ energy is spreading like wildfire. This fun, joyful, uplifting expression of Gospel music is sure to encourage listeners of all generations. According to JustCordell, the theme of the album is a reminder that every creator should humble themselves under God's Mighty hand, and he will lift them up in due time, referencing the biblical verse 1 Peter 5:6. This 12-song project is a reminder of God's faithfulness and includes popular tracks like "I Knew," "Just In Time," "Rolex," and "Remember The Moon." It is a timely piece of art that promises to show us the goodness of God in the Land of the living.
About JustCordell
Breeding, who served in the US Marine Corps for four years, struggled with PTSD and anger management issues. This resulted in a difficult period lasting two years, which involved multiple arrests and a broken family. JustCordell, who grew up a “Church Boy”, encountered the God he could not find in the pew during this time of adversity. During the time of restoration, JustCordell decided to give his gifts back to God and has remained dedicated to music ever since, making it his first love. The Alabama 2018 Gospel Artist of the year, has been linked to tours including Prison Fellowship and Hydrate School Campus tours. Collaborating with diverse artists has transformed him into a symbol of multiculturalism. In December of this year, the Black Men Rock Image Awards Scholarship Foundation, Inc. will be honoring him. When asked about his inspiration, he responded that he wants to see Christ take back the airwaves of this generation and for everything that has breath to praise the Lord.
The JustCordell Team
Mixed Bag Entertainment - Record Label
Gary Crockett
Call: (256) 617-1810
gcrockett@mixedbagent.com
Jeremiah Stewart Agency - Bookings & Road Mgmt.
Jeremiah Stewart
Call: (225) 650-4844
info@teamjsa.com
ADOH Marketing, LLC - Marketing & Media
Hope Sheree
Call: (757) 807-4449
adohmarketingllc@gmail.com
JustCordell
Email: info@justcordell.com
www.justcordell.com
Hope Sheree
Hope Sheree
ADOH Marketing, LLC
+1 757-807-4449
info@justcordell.com
