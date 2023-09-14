Coronado Community Stands Up Against Suicide with Cade’s Day Cornhole Tournament for Suicide Awareness Month

Cade's Day Suicide Awareness and Prevention Cornhole Tournament

Suicide Awareness Cornhole Tournament at McP's Irish Pub in Coronado on Saturday, September 16th will feature live music, URT shirts, raffles and speakers.

Turning our loss into good, this tournament is a stand against suicide. It's a beacon of hope and a call to action. If you see something, say something.” — Megan Keller

CORONADO, CA, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coronado community and McP’s Irish Pub are taking a stand against suicide by hosting the Cade Keller Cornhole Tournament on September 16th from 12 pm to 4 pm. This event is a crucial part of Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, aiming to shed light on this vital issue within the Coronado and surrounding communities.

The tournament was born out of the tragic loss of Cade Keller, son of Megan Keller. Now, Megan and Brian Cooper are channeling their grief into action, fostering community bonds, and galvanizing support to bolster suicide awareness and prevention efforts. With the fragility that Coronado brings to all due to the bridge as well as struggling military members, support and prevention are essential. Pete Joseph, owner of McP’s, passionately asserts, “We at McP’s are committed to breaking the silence around suicide, its prevention, and raising awareness."

Wayne Strickland, from the Coronado San Diego Bridge Collaborative Suicide Prevention, commends the initiative, saying, "Megan Keller and Brian Cooper's actions are courageous, and they're creating much-needed awareness in our community. Events like Cade’s Day Cornhole Tournament highlight the urgency of suicide prevention."

The day-long event will be packed with live music, enticing raffle items, a 34-team tournament, and a custom shirt designed by Ian Urtnowski, the creative force behind the URT brand. The shirt features a poignant logo symbolizing suicide awareness and prevention, emphasizing the mantra “See Something Say Something”.

The SEAL Future Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to supporting Navy SEALs post-military life, recognizes the importance of suicide awareness. They state, “Eradicating suicide from our communities requires a collective effort.

SFF is honored to participate in this special event, standing in solidarity with Cade’s family and loved ones.”

Registration for the tournament is now open via Venmo QR Code, with a participation fee of $50. Players will receive an URT shirt, a beverage cup, and other items. Spectators are warmly invited to join and show their support.

In the spirit of community and mutual care, we urge everyone to remember that if you or someone you know is in distress, the 988 lifeline provides free, confidential support 24/7. 988 can be dialed or texted, and clinicians are available to help teens, adults, military, Veterans, and needs of the local communities across the country.

Join us on September 16th, 12pm at McP’s Irish Pub patio to lend your support to this essential cause. For more information, please call or text 619-829-4645. Together, we can make a difference.

